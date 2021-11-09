The World Ends with You: Final Remix is ​​the next Nintendo Switch Online sample game in America – Nintenderos

We bring back an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of The World Ends with You: Final Remix.

In the image below, Nintendo confirms that this title will be the next to join the promotion of sample games from Nintendo Switch Online in America. As you well know, this is an offer that allows users of this service to enjoy the game in question at no cost for a limited time. If you do not have an American account and you want to take advantage of this promotion, we leave you with our tutorial on how to do it here.

In this case, the promotion lasts between November 10 and 16 along with a 30% discount between November 10 and 23 for this title (NEO: The World Ends with You is also on sale 30% through November 19.) Here’s the posted message, followed by the frequently asked questions about this service:

The World Ends with You: Final Remix is ​​available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to play from 10/11, 10am PT – 11/16, 11:59 pm PT!#TWEWY will be on sale for 30% off – 11/10, 10am PT – 11/23, 11:59 am PT!#NEOTWEWY also 30% off until 11/19, 11:59 am PT. https://t.co/DgDlcut8DP pic.twitter.com/ZSbWywn7JN – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 8, 2021

With a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you can try certain games for a limited time on your Nintendo Switch. What is a sample game? A sample game is a free, downloadable version of a game available as a member of Nintendo Switch Online. The game will be available in the sample games section so you can try it for a limited time. When the sample period or your Nintendo Switch Online subscription ends, you will no longer be able to play the game. Is a sample game the same as a trial version of a game? No, as the sample games include the full version of the game, but only for a specified period of time. How do I download a sample game? If you live in a European country where you can create a Nintendo Account, you can download sample games for your Nintendo Switch console from the Nintendo eShop. Log in to Nintendo eShop with a Nintendo Account that has an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Choose Nintendo Switch Online in the leftmost menu to view the currently available sample games. Select a game and choose Download to download the sample game. You can also search for a title that is available as a sample game and select Download. You can check the download progress on the HOME menu. Do I need an internet connection to play a sample game? You will need an internet connection to download the sample game and start the game after restarting your Nintendo Switch console. After starting the sample game, you only need an internet connection to play online or use any other online feature of the game. How long can I play a sample game? You can see the remaining time of the sample game in the game icon on the HOME Menu. Can I play a sample game with other players who have the same game? Yes, if the game has online games. Sample games allow you to enjoy the full version of a game, including its online features. Can I buy downloadable content for a sample game? Yes, you will be able to purchase all downloadable content in the game and use it as long as the sample game is available. However, keep in mind that the content cannot be played separately, so you will no longer be able to use it when the sample game is no longer available. Will I keep the data for a sample game if I finally buy the game? Yes, save data for a sample game is not deleted when the sample period ends, so you can resume your game by purchasing the game. What happens when the sample period of a game ends? When the sample period ends, you will not be able to play the game again. You can choose to delete or archive the sample game or purchase the game and pick up where you left off. If you have purchased DLC for the sample game, you will only be able to access it after purchasing a copy of the game.

Remember that Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was recently confirmed in Europe as a sample game.