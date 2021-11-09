The Volkswagen Polo Track unveils its first official teaser photo

Volkswagen has been betting on a specific product strategy for the different regions of the planet for decades, and will soon present news for Latin America with a whole family of cars for the entry segment. The first of them will be the Volkswagen polo track, whose first image comes to light in the form of teaser.

The Polo Track will become the Volkswagen’s new access model in the region, as a replacement for Gol. At least for now. It will begin to be manufactured in Taubaté, Brazil, in the course of 2023 and will use the same MQB platform than the rest of the current range of Volkswagen subcompacts, which will speed up its development and receive state-of-the-art technologies.

We clarified the Volkswagen Polo Track teaser in Photoshop.

The photo of the teaser, even in the dark, makes it clear that the Polo Track will arrive in Latin America with the facelift presented in Europe. The difference with respect to the rest of the Polo range will have to be found in a more modest mechanical offer and a level of adjusted equipment to obtain an attractive price.

The launch of the Polo Track will be followed other input models, developed specifically for our region. Volkswagen invested 7 trillion reais (1,262 billion dollars) for more local vehicle projects, digitization and decarbonization; They will bet on biofuels to complement the brand’s electrified global offensive.