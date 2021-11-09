The unusual problem that The Rock had on Red Notice

Friday will be the time when Netflix bring out your economic might with the premiere of Red Notice. The movie starring Gal gadot, Ryan reynolds and Dwayne johnson It is the most expensive in the history of the platform and bets on becoming the sensation of the weekend with a story that mixes the charisma of three of the most wanted actors in Hollywood with a plot of robberies and chases.

The budget of Red Notice allowed production to buy not just one but two Porsche taycan for a very special chase scene. Each Porsche It has an estimated value of $ 319,000 and although this was not a problem, it became an inconvenience when they had shot almost the entire sequence. This is how he told it Dwayne johnson in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“It’s a Porsche very small but it is expensive and it is an amazing vehicle ”revealed The Rock and then he explained that the scene in question involved the three protagonists and ended with him fleeing at full speed aboard the vehicle. However, when they wanted to do it it was not possible because the car was too small for almost two meters in height and 120 kilograms of Johnson.

“It was a really cool long take. We shot the whole scene, 80 or 90% and the moment comes when I have to get into the car. I started to walk in and … God. I tried to get in, I looked at the director, the whole team was looking at me, and I said, ‘I can’t get in the car.’, he remembered The Rock. To fix it, he had no better idea than to oil his body to be able to slide into the vehicle. “When you see the movie you will see that the scene begins with my hand, the change and then I walk away at full speed”he said with a laugh.

The movie that can beat Red Notice

In terms of investments, in Netflix they are no longer afraid of risks and the nearly $ 200 million invested in the Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds it’s an example. However, this story could be displaced by a new filming that will come from the hand of the russo brothers. Is about The gray man, which will be based on 200 million that could become more. In the case of Red Notice, the initial approved budget was 160 million dollars and then it increased a little.

The gray man tells the story of Court Gentry (Ryan gosling), a former CIA agent turned hitman and is known as Gray man. Your next goal will be the life of Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), his former CIA partner who is in turn looking for him. Rumors suggest that the film could become a multi-tape franchise.

