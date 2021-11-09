The two most important Samsungs of 2020 receive Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Samsung debuts in ‘beta’ its new firmware One UI 4.0 with Android 12 also in the Galaxy Note20, the last representatives of the Note class.

Samsung continues to work with Android 12 to become one of the first manufacturers to have its One UI customization with the latest Android base, although to date the South Korean giant had launched betas Only for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3.

In recent days we have known, in any case, the intention to launch One UI 4.0 very soon for the Galaxy S20 and entered smartphones of the past course 2020 it was logical that the last Galaxy Note in history were also in the Android 12 pools with a beta public that in your case has already been launched directly.

We were told by colleagues at xda-developers, the most prolific forum on the Android scene, where many users are already reporting on the Android 12 testing start in the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, in addition this time in Europe directly and not in South Korea or India where the One UI versions for the Galaxy Z foldables are being tested.

After the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, the latest Galaxy Note20 will be the fourth Samsung family to update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0, already with the public ‘betas’ launched in the United Kingdom.

The best news of One UI 4 with Android 12, in video

Apparently, users of the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra will have to wait a little longer, but it will not be the case with the last Galaxy Note that will see the light, since Samsung has already started the Android 12 testing program on these devices with a first version that respond to build N98xxXXU3ZUK1.

This program beta It has been posted as always on Samsung Members, where eligible users can sign up directly to receive the upgrade package within minutes. Unfortunately the tests are limited, for now confirmed in the UK and some other European markets … Anyone in Spain with a Galaxy Note20 to confirm availability?

Also note that Samsung has kept the bootloader in these first versions beta from One UI 4.0, so it is possible to go back to the previous stable version without major problems in case we don’t like the new firmware or it doesn’t work as well as we hope.

If you are one of the most early birds and you have a Galaxy Note20 or Note 20 Ultra in your pockets, right here We leave you a direct link to Samsung Members so you can run to see if you are eligible for the program beta, and if not be patient, because at this rate the Galaxy Note20 They will surely receive stable Android 12 before the end of 2021 like the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Z.

Samsung phones that will update to Android 12: complete and updated list

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Note

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe