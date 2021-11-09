The triple tie of Cruz Azul’s top scorer at Grita México A2021

There were three Cruz Azul players who scored four goals each this semester, which made them the top scorers for the Grita México A21 club.

Cruz Azul finished a semester for oblivion. Although he arrived at the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX as current champion, the celestial ones stayed in eighth place in the classification and got a ticket to the playoffs. Five victories, eight draws and four defeats closed the 17 rounds of the regular season.

The defense of the Machine allowed 17 annotations and the forward only scored 21 times, far from the 11 against and 26 in favor of Guard1anes 2021. There, the celestial had a Jonathan Rodríguez in a state of grace, since Cabecita scored 9 times. That adds to Luis Romo, the second highest assistant with 5 pass-goals.

Nevertheless, this semester Cruz Azul was unrecognizable and no player exceeded five annotations. Moreover, there was a triple tie in the table of top scorers, as Santiago Giménez, Bryan Angulo and Roberto Alvarado each scored four times and were the blue-chip players who converted the most. Check the goals.

Santiago Gimenez

1. Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul | Matchday 2 | August 1, 2021 | 63 ‘

2. Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul | Matchday 3 | August 6, 2021 | 69 ‘

3. Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca | Matchday 4 | August 14, 2021 | 4′

4. Cruz Azul 1-1 Pachuca | Matchday 7 | August 29, 2021 | 58 ‘

Bryan angle

1. Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca | Matchday 4 | August 14, 2021 | 3′

2. Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca | Matchday 4 | August 14, 2021 | 33 ‘

3. Cruz Azul 2-0 Querétaro | Matchday 9 | September 19, 2021 | 41 ‘

4. Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul | Matchday 10 | September 24, 2021 | 36 ‘

Roberto Alvarado

1. Cruz Azul 2-1 America | Matchday 16 | October 31, 2021 | Four. Five’

2. Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul | Matchday 17 | November 7, 2021 | 12 ‘

3. Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul | Matchday 17 | November 7, 2021 | twenty-one’

4. Pumas 4-3 Cruz Azul | Matchday 17 | November 7, 2021 | 44 ‘

Jonathan Rodriguez

1. Cruz Azul 1-1 Rayados | Matchday 5 | August 18, 2021 | 65 ‘(P)

2. Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul | Matchday 15 | October 23, 2021 | 43 ‘(P)

3. Cruz Azul 2-1 America | Matchday 16 | October 31, 2021 | 96 ‘(P)

Lucas passerini

1. FC Juárez 2-1 Cruz Azul | Matchday 8 | September 10, 2021 | 3′

2. Cruz Azul 2-0 Querétaro | Matchday 9 | September 19, 2021 | 90 ‘(P)

Orbelín Pineda

1. Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca | Matchday 4 | August 14, 2021 | 70 ‘

Luis Romo

1. Tijuana 0-1 Cruz Azul | Matchday 12 | October 3, 2021 | 16 ‘

Own goal

1. Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul | Matchday 3 | August 6, 2021 | 19 ‘Fabricio Formiliano

2. Cruz Azul 1-1 Tigres | Matchday 13 | October 16, 2021 | 14 ‘Hugo Ayala