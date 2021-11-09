The trigger that could mark the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

The current situation of Manchester United begins to destabilize the continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo. What could happen to the Portuguese at the end of the season?

The latest results of Manchester United not only cause the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in doubt, but also focus on Cristiano Ronaldo. From England they state that their departure could be a reality at the end of the season, due to this bad present of the whole of Old trafford.

The defeats before Liverpool and Manchester City, and the tie before Atalanta They show that Manchester United, despite the large investments it has made to try to reinforce the squad last summer, does not lift its head. Solskjaer is in doubt, but what worries most is what may happen with CR7 long-term.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 13 games, five of them in the Champions League, and that they have been totally important for the team to carry out several games. However, even that does not make Manchester United able to overcome this ‘crisis’ and, in fact, if this does not change, they could lose the portuguese.

As reported The Express, Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United if at the end of the season they do not qualify for the next Champions League. Not even playing the Europa League could ensure its continuity, so the club must take this into account to change the situation.

“It is not ruled out that he asks to leave at the end of this season if United are caught in the second European club competition“is what the aforementioned English medium dictates. It must be taken into account that Cristiano Ronaldo has never played Europa League, and you don’t want that to happen, as it could mean a “stain” on your career. Thus, there is a red alert with CR7 and its continuity at Old Trafford.