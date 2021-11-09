The trendy haircut shared by Nuria Roca and Jennifer Aniston

Long, smooth, paraded, with many layers and balayage highlights on a honey blonde base: this is how the hair will always be Jennifer Aniston in our heads. In case you did not know, the requests for the ‘Rachel cut’ multiplied in all the hairdressers of the world in the 90s (although the actress herself has stated on more than one occasion that she did not understand the madness for this hair trend).

The key to his mane is in the paraded on the face: shorter on the part of the eyes and longer on the chin. Now it turns out that once again Jennifer Aniston’s famous cut is going to take over our hair looks. “The lush and layered manes of the nineties are back with a clear inspiration in the hair of the supermodels. Near the face they frame, in the rest create volume and body. At that time they used curlers, now comfort and simplicity prevail, so with the dryer we will achieve a similar and more current effect “, says Felicitas Ordás, from Felicitas Hair, from Mataró (Barcelona).

Jennifer Aniston’s cut, hairstyle and coloring are an icon. (Getty)

The good news is that it is a haircut very easy to maintain. “The feathered layers that, in addition, we give a blow of the dryer to take more volume, are perfect for those who want a fresh look and easy maintenance. It is only a matter of applying a finishing product that emphasizes the texture. This one This cut is ideal for diamond or square faces “, tells us Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros, from Malaga. And don’t miss it! Layers that are done close to the face not only stylize, they also enhance the features. We can frame and highlight the face, playing with the lengths.

Jennifer Aniston knows this is the quintessential trendy haircut, and that’s why she’s never given up on it. But she is not the only celebrity who has signed up for the same court. In fact, Nuria Roca She just showed us a photo on her Instagram profile and the truth is that the cut she wears looks a lot like Rachel’s in ‘Friends’. We love the result!

It’s a safe bet, as the layers too provide movement and density. And we do not say it, the experts confirm it! “If you have little hair, the layers add texture and the mane appears fuller and more elastic. If, in addition, you have it thin, the layers must be longer, since if they overlap we will only achieve the opposite effect, that it looks scarce and finer. In the case of a very straight and long hair, it is advisable to apply the layers starting from the chin and better if we also undulate it ”, explains Raquel Saiz, from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz, from Torrelavega (Cantabria). If you want to experiment with your hair but without having to risk too much, don’t think twice and make an appointment at the hairdresser. You will succeed for sure! Word of Jen and Nuria.