The Tender Bar: New Ben Affleck trailer directed by George Clooney

After getting excited with The Way Back last year, Ben Affleck returned to star The Tender Bar: an emotional project with George Clooney in charge of the direction and Tye Sheridan accompanying him in the cast. While in the United States it will be released on the big screen this December, in January we will be able to enjoy the film when it opens in the Amazon Prime Video Spain catalog. This week, meanwhile, we have been able to enjoy his first advance:

The Tender Bar, with Afleck and Clooney

Based on the memoirs of JR Moehringer, the film The Tender Bar puts the magnifying glass on the story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. We will meet a character who will spend his childhood on Long Island, looking for a father figure among the customers of his uncle’s bar. Affleck will be in charge of giving life to Uncle Charlie, while Tye Sheridan will take care of embodying Moehringer. Christopher Lloyd, meanwhile, plays the protagonist’s grandfather.

The trailer that we have left you on these lines is responsible for putting the magnifying glass both in Moehringer’s childhood, and in his college days. Although his grandfather tried to alleviate his father’s absence, the truth is that the film will focus more on Moehringer’s relationship with his uncle, than on teaching him many lessons.

“ JR growing up with one foot on his uncle’s bar, his father figure

Oscar-winning screenwriter William Monahan (Infiltrated) has been in charge of adapting the memoirs to the production script, while Clooney has been in charge of the realization. The cast also includes Lily Rabe as Dorothy, JR’s mother, and Max Martini as the writer’s father. Max Casella, Sondra James and Briana Middleton are also part of the cast. The film will open in select theaters in the United States on December 17, for a full national premiere on December 22; on Amazon Prime Video to be available on January 7, 2022.





Source.