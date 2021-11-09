The surprising physical change that Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel has undergone this summer

One of the most famous and most watched movie sagas in Spain and worldwide is, without a doubt, Fast and furious. Racing cars and the problems that appear between the mafia and the policeman are the main plot of a saga that has prestigious actors such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne johnson, Michelle Rodriguez or Jordana Brewster.

Vin Diesel, one of the main protagonists of the Fast and Furious saga AP

One of the main protagonists of the film saga is Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. He is a muscular man, with a very rigid moral and family code and who is dedicated to being a street runner elite and auto mechanic.





So Vin Diesel has always had to show a muscular body and be a serious guy to embody his character. Despite this, in summer, people and even actors and actresses tend to relax and have a drink. respite of the obligations that their profession requires of them.

The actor was photographed at aboard a yacht touring the coast of Italy and enjoying the company of various celebrities, who decided to choose Europe to travel in summer. What Diesel was not expecting is that the photos are viralize like gunpowder, due to the spectacular physical change that he had suffered.

In the Photographs there is no trace of the muscular man with the face of few friends that has always characterized Toretto. Diesel appears with several extra kilos, a fact that has caused a great impact on social networks. A fact to highlight is that, instead of receiving criticism, the majority of users have praised to the actor.

Users defend Diesel’s physical change

The fact that Diesel is shown without complex and without hiding the reality The fact that he is on vacation and not working has greatly pleased fans of the world of cinema. On Twitter a user came to assure that “New photos of Vin Diesel in Italy. Life is enjoyed eating too ”.

There has also been some comment with a bit of sarcasm, but practically nobody has insulted the actor. Quite the opposite of what some actors and actresses have suffered this summer, with mass teasing for weeks through social media.

