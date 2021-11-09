The Space Force detects a mysterious object orbiting next to a Chinese satellite

The Chinese Shijian-21 spacecraft, a satellite with the stated purpose of cleaning up space debris, has an orbital companion, but we’re not entirely sure what it is.

The Shijian-21 satellite was launched into space by a Long March-3B rocket on October 23. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua He said the spacecraft “successfully entered the planned orbit” and that “it will be used primarily to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.”

That’s pretty much all we know about Shijian-21, as China tends to be low-key when it comes to its affairs in space. But on November 3, the US military detected a companion object orbiting alongside Shijian-21, reportedly. SpaceNews. The 18th Space Force Space Control Squadron listed it as a “apogee impulse engine” and assigned it the designation 2021-094C.

Apogee boost engines are used to place payloads in their target orbits. A good example is satellites moving from their transfer orbits to geostationary orbits, also known as GEOs. Satellites sometimes eject their apogee boost engines after use, but as astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics explained in an email, this is “pretty rare” and “is almost always done by launching the satellite. to the GEO graveyard, ejecting the engine, and then lowering the payload to the proper GEO orbit. “

Graveyard orbits, or junk orbits, are where satellites are placed after they have been removed. It is made to minimize collisions in space and the volume of hazardous space debris floating up there. GEO, in case you ask yourself, it is that special orbit in which the satellites seem to hang motionless over a fixed point on the Earth (an ideal configuration for meteorological and telecommunications satellites). But ejecting an object into GEO “is a bad idea and very rare,” McDowell said, given the added risk of a collision in this functional orbital band.

However, this line of speculation assumes that the companion object is actually a peak momentum engine. “It is currently unknown if the object is an apogee impulse motor, an object related to space debris mitigation tests or part of possible counterspace operations tests, ”according to Space News. “The object could be used to test rendezvous and proximity operations, refueling experiments, or manipulation with a robotic arm or other means.”

McDowell is also not sure that the companion object is a apogee impulse engine. Currently, both Shijian-21 and 2021-094C are in orbit about 80 km above pure GEO, “which is within band ”used for the relocation of GEO satellites, he said. The two objects are 60 km apart, which “appears to be a deliberate synchronization,” McDowell said, adding: “If you just ejected it and said goodbye, I would expect an increasing separation.”

McDowell suspects that Shijian-21 and 2021-094C are active payloads working in tandem, possibly monitoring radio signals from other GEO satellites, but said we will have to wait a few months and see if any of the objects do any sort of maneuvering to to be sure.

Importantly, China’s Tongxin Jishu Shiyan-3 satellite, or TJS-3, did something similar in 2018, producing a companion object or “sub-satellite.” The “pair maneuvered together and carried out operations, including spoofing, which involves coordinated maneuvers at certain times in an attempt to confuse rivals’ space tracking networks,” according to SpaceNews. As in the current situation, the Space Force classified that companion object as a apogee impulse engine.

“I don’t know why the Space Force thinks these second objects are apogee impulse engines, is that just an (incorrect) assumption on their part or do they have classified sensor data leading to this conclusion?” McDowell said. That said, McDowell believes that the two missions, Tongxin Jishu Shiyan-3 and Shijian-21, “are related in some way.”