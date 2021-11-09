the songs that the candidates listen to

There are few things that Jose Antonio Kast and Eduardo Arts they have in common, beyond their intention to reach the presidency of Chile. However, and although their respective political projects can be considered polar opposites, there is an opinion that they do share: the taste for the Cuban voice and guitar. Silvio Rodriguez.

The Clinic reached that conclusion after launching in search of the music that the seven candidates who are in the race listen to. Talking with the different commands, and relying on press reviews, this medium compiled and produced a series of Spotify lists with the flag bearers’ favorite songs.

And like the Kast-Artés musical affinity, another coincidence that emerged in the investigation was the selection by Marco Enriquez-Ominami and Artés himself, from “The Dance of the Surplus”As one of his favorite subjects.

Another remarkable find came from the hand of Sebastian Sichel, who chose “Alone against the world”From Chancho en Piedra. We also came up with a lost song list to listen to “after sex” that Gabriel Boric – a declared rock fanatic – put together as a result of an interview in 2017.

Then the facet musical of the presidential.

JOSÉ ANTONIO KAST: FROM ARJONA TO SHAKIRA

“I like Ricardo Arjona. Also Silvio Rodríguez. Don’t be so intolerant. Here is my Spotify list, so you can open your mind to more options “, tweeted José Antonio Kast in November 2017, when he first announced the”Kastlist”. His message came after he chose the Cuban singer-songwriter, known for his closeness to the communist regime, as the “best foreign singer-songwriter” in a questionnaire that El Mercurio applied to the presidential candidates of that time, causing a wave of reactions on social networks. .

Entering the “Kastlist”, it is obvious that the standard-bearer of the Christian Social Front qualify in that category of people who say listen to everything. The selection of almost 200 songs includes, in addition to Silvio and Arjona, a Taylor Swift, Adele, Bacilli, Avril Lavigne, Alex Ubago, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Laura Pausini and Katy Perry. Kast also listens to national exponents such as Los Prisioneros, Illapu, Los Jaivas, and 31 Minutos.

According to reports from his command, to this day the Republican listens to the “Kastlist” when “he goes in the car, to do sport”Or to accompany the reading. In 2021 he has only added two songs, both by the Spanish pop rock band Taburete.

The candidate’s team recently published on Spotify the EP “Disco Kast”, a compilation of the jingles and songs – “Rapeo Libertad” is one of them – that play the role of soundtrack for your political campaign.

GABRIEL BORIC: PREFERENCE ROCK

The deputy Magellanic has spoken of his musical tastes on more than one occasion. In 2017, on the YouTube program “El Disco”, Gabriel Boric recalled that the first album he received as a child was “Mi Mundo”, by Marta Sánchez, and that the first rock album was “The Works”, by Queen. In that talk, he revealed his love for progressive metal from Tool, one of his favorite groups, and recommended to Dirt road, band from Punta Arenas. When they asked him to “put on a soundtrack” to Wide FrontHe mentioned Guachupé, Los Miserables, Yajaira, Patricio Manns and Intillimani.

During the same interview – best remembered for the moment in which the presenter gives Boric a shirt with the image of Jaime Guzmán shot – the standard-bearer of Approve Dignidad also cited Yajaira, Jorge González, La Beriso, Fiskales Ad-Hok, Patricio Rey and his Redonditos de Ricota, La Polla Records, Camila Moreno and Quilapayún.

That same year, Pousta made a list on Spotify with the current president to listen to “after sex”. There are 13 songs that include songs by The Beatles, Juanafé, Inti-Illimani, Bob Dylan, Iron Maiden and Bob Dylan.

Already in 2021, Boric established a series of links with artists within the framework of his candidacy, such as the Argentines Leon Gieco and Victor Heredia, with whom he held a live a few weeks ago.

Boric also seems to have a talent for guitar: in mid-September he posted a video on Instagram playing the chords of “El Baile de los que Sobran”, by Los Prisioneros.

From the candidate’s command, they anticipate that they will soon release a list of songs “collaborative from artists Chileans and foreigners who join the transformative project led by Gabriel Boric, and which will be available on the website and networks linked to the campaign. This list has the participation of prominent artists who have submitted their songs to be included ”. Among the confirmed names are Nano Stern, Valentina Rodríguez, Francisco Victoria, Elizabeth Morris, Pablo Ilabaca and León Gieco.

Based on what Gabriel Boric has told the media in the past, added to what they comment on his command, The Clinic put together a list of 17 songs, resulting in a mix loaded to the rock.

BONUS TRACK: At the end of October, on the morning of Chilevisión, Monserrat Álvarez asked Boric “What song would you recommend to Kast to use as a campaign anthem?” He responded by saying that “the first thing that comes to mind is one of the Fiskales, from the album ‘Traga’, and many will imagine which ones … But I think that ‘Mientes Tan Bien’ by Without flag It would also look pretty good on the candidate ”.

YASNA PROVOSTE: MUSIC IN SPANISH

Yasna Provoste’s relationship with music also seems to go hand in hand with him. dance. Some of his steps have taken off on social networks, such as when in mid-October he uploaded a video dancing at the headquarters of the Radical Party.

The repertoire of the senator when it comes to dazzling on the track it is varied. He demonstrated this recently during his tour of northern Chile, when he was seen moving his skeleton to the sound of northern folklore.

At the time of sitting down to listen to a song, the candidate of New Social Pact stops at pieces of Chayanne, Alejandro Sanz, Mercedes Sosa, Julieta Venegas, Mon Laferte and Chico Trujillo, among others. The command of the former DC minister gave The Clinic a list with 10 of her favorite songs, most of them compositions in Spanish.

SEBASTIÁN SICHEL: “ONLY AGAINST THE WORLD”, FROM CHANCHO EN PIEDRA

Whether or not it is a coincidence, the chorus of “Alone against the world“, the song of Stone Pig that Sebastián Sichel placed first on the list he shared with The Clinic, could well be a reflection of the moment the president is going through in political terms. The lyrics say: “I may feel good, I may feel bad, if I fall I will just have to get up … They will not stop me … I go alone against the world.”

Unlike Yasna Provoste, the letter from Chile Podemos + He introduced in his selection more subjects in a foreign language, particularly English. The candidate has a predilection for the British: listen to the pop of Dua Lipa, the punk of The Clash, the rock of The Rolling Stones. Other names that resonate are Bruno Mars and The Weekend. At the local level, the presence of the rapper and language teacher Bronco Yotte stands out, as well as Los Ángeles Negros.

From the command they add that Sichel also listens to the Italian singer-songwriter Gianni Bella and his fellow countryman Lucio Dalla.

MARCO ENRÍQUEZ-OMINAMI: IN FRENCH, AS SERGE GAINSBOURG

The leader of the PRO, Marco Enríquez-Ominami, is another who ventures into European music: his Francophone roots are reflected in the large number of songs on French that make up the “Mine” list, in your Spotify account.

There are 956 songs, of various musical genres, that the candidate began to include in 2017. Among the additions of 2021, there are songs by Katy Perry, Elton John, Jorge Drexler, Emmanuel, Shakira, Violeta Parra and the soundtrack of the film Grease. There is also a series of Christian hymns from the Country Mission choir, such as “Jesus, my joy” and “Take Lord.”

A curious anecdote from Enríquez-Ominami’s account in Spotify is that, in addition to “Mine”, there is another list, entitled “Jogging.” However, it seems that the idea of ​​playing sports with music was just that: an idea. “Jogging” has no songs inside.

Before the almost a thousand songs from “Mías”, the candidate, who is on his fourth presidential adventure, shared with The Clinic a selection of eight melodies, where Justin Bieber, the French Serge Gainsbourg, Virus, Daft Punk and Los Prisioneros are some of the artists that stand out.

FRANCO PARISI: RIO ROMA AND NINO BRAVO

Last Sunday, November 7, was the date on which supposedly Franco Parisi, the head of the People’s Party, would land in Santiago after a long stay in USA. At the last minute, his trip was delayed by an “unfinished PCR”, and the day of his return remains, at the end of this note, uncertain. When you return, perhaps on the plane you will be listening to one of the 10 songs that your spokesperson, Juan Marcelo Valenzuela, shared with this medium.

https://www.theclinic.cl/2021/11/07/el-video-de-parisi-arriba-de-un-avion-que-compartio-en-sus-redes- before-de-su-pcr- unfinished/

Roma river and Nino Bravo open the list, to later give way to names like Chayanne or Black Eyed Peas. The candidate also keeps a special place for “The hand of God”, That song by the Argentine Rodrigo that has become one of the most recognized refrains among the musical tributes to Diego Armando Maradona.

The classic of rock “Sweet Home Alabama“, By Lynyrd Skynyrd, occupies the last places on the list, while” They Want Money “, by Los Prisioneros, closes it.

EDUARDO ARTÉS: “IMAGINE”, BY LENNON

Consulted on whether Eduardo Artés uses Spotify or some other platform streaming to listen to music, from his command they assured The Clinic that “the teacher uses little networks and digital platforms, although something is handled on Facebook.” The candidate of Patriotic Union moves more in physical formats, his favorite being the CD, above the cassettes or vinyls.

Campaign work leaves little time for the “teacher” to sit down and enjoy a sound session, says his press officer, who sent this medium 8 songs that have a special value for the presidential.

“Imagine“By John Lennon is the first, followed by” Non, je ne regrette rien “(No, I do not regret anything) of Edith Piaf. Then there are Silvio Rodríguez, Violeta Parra, Víctor Heredia, Los Prisioneros and Víctor Jara.

