The six golden rules to lose weight from Jennifer López’s nutritionist

There is still time to lose a few kilos for the summer without having to continue strict diet or kill yourself in the gym. According nutritionist Haylie Pomroy just hit the right keys to speed up our metabolism.

Pomroy is known as the nutritionist of the “celebrities”. Work with Jennifer Lopez or Reese Witherspoon. His message is very clear: you have to choosing the right foods at the right times to boost your metabolism and achieve visible results in the body and also in health. It’s not just about losing weight, it’s about being healthy, having more energy or having a better skin tone. In food is the key.

The nutritionist proposes six principles to have a healthy metabolism. He does it in his new book “Metabolism Revolution”.

Eat something within 30 minutes of waking up

There are many theories about having breakfast or not. There are those who defend the importance of this food and there are those who prefer to do, for example, cardiovascular exercises in the morning while fasting to burn more fat. Pomroy is one of those who believe that you have to have breakfast as soon as you get up to give your body gasoline. From there, you can eat a snack in the middle of the morning and, in general, eat about every three hours to keep your metabolism active.

Real food

Pomroy is an advocate of “realfooding“.. You have to eat real, unprocessed foods: fruits, vegetables, cereals, meat, eggs, fish … (We leave you a diet with a Galician accent so as not to get bored with meals)

Eat varied

One of the reasons people get bored with diets is because they always eat the same thing. In the variety of foods is the key to always eat healthy without throwing in the towel. To do this, Pomroy recommends planning weekly menus so as not to fall into last-minute temptations due to lack of ideas when preparing food. The idea is to combine different vegetables, fruits and proteins throughout the week.

Not counting calories

Counting calories is a mistake because it makes us focus on the quantity of food and not its quality. According to Pomroy, if we eat little, the metabolism slows down and “even lettuce will be stored as fat”. It is better to focus on the quality of the food and not the quantity.

Eat what you like

Eating something we like stimulates the secretion of endorphins and reduces stress. This makes the metabolism better. The nutritionist’s recommendation is to eat what we like, but in the healthiest way possible. Pizza, for example, is allowed but better if it is homemade and with good ingredients.

Strategic exercise

Exercise yes, but not in any way. It is not enough to do cardiovascular workouts (running, cycling, elliptical) you have to combine it with strength exercise (dumbbells). Before training, he recommends eating a healthy snack (a fruit, for example) to stimulate fat burning. (Here we leave you a very effective fat burning exercise)