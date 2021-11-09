The shocking unpublished photo of Rihanna before she became famous: “It looks like someone else”

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known to the celebrity world as Rihanna, is a famous singer, actress and businesswoman originally from the island of Barbados who In recent years she has established herself as one of the most important and influential singers of the last decade, since it has set infinities of records in digital sales (it is the recipient of several Guinness Records) and its musical productions have been around the world.

The beauty and talent of “Riri” is undeniable, but a few years ago the singer did not look the same as todayas it is evident the magic touch of the scalpel that has perfected the natural beauty of the founder of the successful brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Although none of the operations has been confirmed by the artist, you can easily observe the singer’s physical change by comparing her before and after photos of fame. And it is no secret that the world of entertainment can lead celebrities to perform all kinds of interventions to achieve the high standards of beauty required of them.

Some time ago a picture of the much younger Badgirl leaked, with her natural Afro hair, acne marks, and slightly wider features.

Rihanna’s alleged operations

One of the most obvious changes is the shape of your nose, although the change is not entirely exaggerated. Experts claim that the native of Barbados underwent a rhinoplasty procedure to refine the septum and outline his features a little more.

Another cosmetic procedure attributed to Rihanna is the mentoplasty. This intervention is responsible for harmonizing the face by reducing, in the case of Rihanna, the size of the chin to achieve a size more consistent with her features. Although the artist has not confirmed that said surgery was performed, a photo of a scar just under the chin went viral, since it could be assumed that they are the marks of the procedure carried out because this scar had not been observed in previous dates .

Over the years there has been a lot of rumor about a supposed liposuction and mammoplasty that the singer would have undergone And, without a doubt, of all the interventions that have been attributed to Rihanna, these last two are the least verifiable, since the weight of the artist has changed a lot over the years and that can directly influence the proportions and the shape of your body.

While it is true that there is no verification of any of these surgeries, the Barbadian artist has made it clear many times that she is an advocate for natural beauty, like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen … among others and for that reason at the moment she tries to break with the demands of the prototypes imposed in the industry and be herself.