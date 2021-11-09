The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 begin to receive Android 12 with the beta of One UI 4, still limited

Samsung will surely update a large part of its catalog for 2021 and 2020, at least once its beta period ends: One UI 4 with Android 12 began its journey in the Samsung Galaxy S21 and then move on to the latest folding. Now, the brand extends the tests to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, also some Samsung Galaxy S20 received the notice of One UI 4 in the Samsung Members app.

With the starting gun given by Google with Android 12, most manufacturers were positioning their calendar of updates for their portfolio of phones. OPPO, Vivo, Asus or Samsung, South Koreans are testing the new operating system along with the renewal of their custom layer. This beta is limited to a few European, Asian and American countries, but is gradually spreading to more devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 join the beta of One UI 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The update processes in Samsung are usually progressive starting with the highest-end mobiles and with less time on the market. As it happens every year, the beta with the new version of Android circulates among a select group of users in order to approve the update for the beginning of the following year. In this sense, One UI 4 is polished enough not to give stability problems.

As they discovered in XDA Developers, Samsung has released access to the beta for the Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from the United Kingdom. This opens the door for the update to arrive more or less quickly to about phones that have a much more personalized layer than the rest of Samsung. The improvements included for the S Pen tend to require more work on Samsung’s part.

The gateway to the beta begins to appear in the Samsung Members application for the owners of the Note 20, but said beta continues without expanding the territories since it seems to remain in the initial countries: China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States. Therefore, whoever has a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (and other mobile phones participating in the beta) from another country will have to wait for the company to release the stable update to test both Android 12 and One UI 4.

It is advisable to check the Samsung Members application from time to time, that is where the invitation to participate in the beta appears. If you have one of the latest mobile phones of the brand, we recommend that you look at it.

Via | XDA Developers