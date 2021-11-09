The RTX 4090 will offer twice the performance of the RTX 3090, but with twice the consumption

In 2022 NVIDIA will have to compete with AMD and INTEL, on the one hand AMD with its MCM (multi-chip module) GPUs, which would make the RX 7900 XT a monster. and on the other hand it will have INTEL with ARC, which we still don’t know anything in particular but they say they have a proposal that yields like an RTX 3070 and even RTX 3080.

In recent months we have heard rumors that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 under the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture It will deliver twice the performance of the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090, but today we have a new rumor from Greymon55 saying, “Double performance, double power consumption, can you take it?”

Double performance, double power consumption, can you accept it? – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) November 5, 2021

Ada Lovelace, will remain a monolithic GPU (i.e. 1 single GPU) while AMD’s new RDNA 3 GPU architecture will be MCM (multiple chips from one GPU to a single card = the new version of multi-GPU) or in monolithic single-GPU chiplet designs.

AMD’s next-gen Navi 31 GPU has been recently leaked, the first MCM-based GPU that should become the top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7000 series in the second half of 2022. NVIDIA will battle with the GeForce RTX 40 series and its top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090, which should offer twice the performance and power consumption than the GeForce RTX 3090.