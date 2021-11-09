the reason why Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín are the most valuable.

Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín, poked at the auction for the shirts they used vs. Tigres de la UANL for Grita México A21 of Liga MX. The amount reached was surprising.

The Eagles of America, a few weeks ago, they sought to secure the first place and their direct classification to the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, against the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León at Aztec stadium, With the presence of Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martin among the eleven holders of Santiago Solari.

Both of them, Memo for their interventions in the goal and the attacker for scoring the only goal of the game, they were fundamental for the victory cream blue and, consequently, to give the push that was missing towards the confirmation of the achievement of the objective set for the regular phase of the first division competition, which was the nonstop advance to the League.

Perhaps, those are the reasons why the shirts that Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martin used against UANL Tigers at Colossus of Santa Úrsula for the 15th day of Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX, they were the ones that raised the most money in the auction they promoted the Eagles of America via the matchwornshirt.com website.

The goalkeeper’s jersey left a balance of 40,210 pesos, while that of the forward received 10,936. But they were not the only garments finished off the Millonets. Those of Miguel Layún and Sebastian Cordova were released for 10,017 pesos, that of Alvaro Fidalgo for 9,428, that of Pedro Aquino at 8,246 and that of Federico Viñas 7,067, among those that raised the most amount.

When would America play its games for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla?

The Eagles of America, like Atlas, Leon and Tigers, they classified the League without the need to go through it Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double FIFA date destined between November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, they would be the playoffs, so the quarterfinals would only be played in the last week of this month.