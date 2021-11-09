The possible rivals of Club América for the quarterfinals of the Mexican Soccer League

The persistence shown by azulcremas in this Regular Phase of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It was the most outstanding as it was the first team to secure its pass to the Liga MX League, the difference in points was considered with the rivals who were placed below and acceded directly. In this second semester of the year under the direction of Santiago Solari the team achieved 35 units as a result of its 10 victories, five draws and only two defeats, against Toluca and Blue Cross.

For the good work carried out in these 17 days the America club accessed the Quarter finals waiting for his rival to emerge from the direct elimination of the playoffs that will take place on the weekend of November 20 and 21, therefore, according to the possible scenarios, these would be the viable opponents.

The Eagles for the very first place they will have to wait for the team that occupies the eighth position that at the moment is being occupied by Blue Cross, however these will face Monterrey, a team that is ninth, which makes one of these two sets feasible or could even face the potosinos, with those of Pedregal or even with Chivas for being the squads that achieved the least score, but that will depend on the results that are given in the reclassification.

America seeks to prevail its operation:

The Americanist squad has a well-defined objective of contending for the title, for this it will take advantage of the FIFA Date to play two friendly duels with the intention of not losing rhythm, the teams would be from the Expansión League: Atlante and Athletic Morelia.