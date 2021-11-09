The possible dates of the repechage of the Apertura 2021

The crosses have already been defined, now the dates are missing. Due to the stoppage by the FIFA date, the repechage of Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021 You will have to wait, but here we will tell you when the games could be played.

Saints will be measured at Athletic San Luis in Torreón, Toluca will face Cougars in the Nemesio Díez, Puebla to

Chivas

in Cuauhtémoc and Blue Cross to Striped at the Azteca Stadium. Those will be the four crosses of the repechage of the Opening 2021.

The tentative dates of the Opening 2021

According to information from David medrano, the repechage matches must be played on Saturday and Sunday. The teams that finished fifth and sixth have an advantage in choosing the day, while those that are in seventh and eighth will have to adapt.

Don Deivid assures that both Saints What Toluca they will choose Sunday, as they normally do, so Puebla and Blue Cross they would play on Saturday. In a weekend, we will meet the other four classified to the league.

That is to say: Puebla vs Chivas and Cruz Azul vs Rayados they would play the Saturday 20 November, while Santos vs Atlético San Luis and Toluca vs Pumas, would be the Sunday, November 21.

The 2021 Apertura playoff

It should be remembered that in the playoffs Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021, the away goal does not count and neither does the position in the table. The winner is defined as a single match that shall not last more than 90 minutes.

In the event of a tie, there will be no overtime and it will be through penalties that the qualifier is known. Four games that could be exciting and a meal prior to what we will see in the league of the Opening 2021.

