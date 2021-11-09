The party room on a CFE lamp post already has memes

The ballroom built on top of a lamp post of the Federal electricity commission (CFE) has already memes.

It is a work made by an “abused” neighbor who used a lamp post on public roads as a base to build a small party room on top.

In the form of a kiosk, roofed and decorated with colored balloons, this mini aerial party room is located on Pataguas 77 street, in the La Perla neighborhood, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, in the State of Mexico.

Alleged “Party Hall” of a CFE worker in Nezahualcóyotl, EDOMÉX

The party room on a lamppost: memes and comments

The photograph of this party hall on a lamp post it has gone viral on social media.

Consequently, sarcastic and mocking comments from social media users, as well as memes they have not been made wait.

One of the first memes to come out was that of Jack and Rouse , played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, strike the classic Titanic pose.

Party hall memes on a CFE pole (Special / Special)

Another character that could not be missing in the memes is the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, who enjoys the comfort of the party room.

Party hall memes on a CFE pole (Special / Special)

There were those who recreated a party with a piñata and everything starring President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Party hall memes on a CFE pole (Special / Special)

Those who saw the publication claimed – sarcastically – that the party room on a lamppost was a new surveillance system.

Others said – also jokingly – instead of a party room on a lamppost, it was an aerial kiosk to find out if the colony had already been flooded.

In the same vein as the Titanic, users mentioned that it is to see that an iceberg does not approach.

There were people who also pointed out the irresponsibility of said construction, both because of the dangers of its collapse and of some electric shock for those who use it.

The party hall on a CFE pole (Special / Special)

It would not be surprising if the party hall turned into a tourist site for Nezahualcóyotl Well, there were those who were already preparing a romantic date at the viewpoint.

This until the CFE or any other authority remove the improvised work from the place, although at the moment none of these have spoken about it.

According to the Street View history of Google Maps, this party hall It has been there since at least April of this year.

It is presumed that a CFE worker was the one who built the party room.