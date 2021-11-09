The Mercenaries 4 shows his set and Jason Statham in full combat with Iko Uwais

Jason statham has provided us, along with Iko Uwais, a first look at the filming set of The Mercenaries 4 and even a brief excerpt from the preparation of a combat sequence that seems quite intense. Statham’s character is characterized by ending up with other really prominent personalities in action movies, as was the case with Scott adkins on The mercenaries 2, where even the actor who gives life to Christmas said: “You can not kill a legend.”

Now, looking ahead to The Mercenaries 4, Statham and Uwais have posted a stream of images together. The latter is one of the best martial arts teachers in the world and one of the most prominent in the world of cinema, which we have seen in The Raid or The Night Comes for Us. In addition to those captures we also have a short video in which we sneak into the sequence of a ship, a location where Statham seems to split his face with Uwais. Without revealing of course absolutely nothing of the argument and without saying who wins, who loses or what happens during the combat.

What we can see is that Statham will go as always equipped with his characteristic knives and that Uwais put the odd kick in his choreographies that, of course, could knock us down and knock us unconscious in one fell swoop.

“ “It’s one thing to be good friends with a fellow actor on set. Another thing if the fellow actor is a true gentleman whom you admire and have so much respect from day one. Thank you for inviting me Jason Statham. I am honored and more than honored to share a screen with you. “

Premiere in 2022

The fourth and final installment of The mercenaries I will be brand new in the face of 2022, still no exact date confirmed. It will be the last rodeo for Sylvester Stallone, who seeks to hand over the leadership to Jason Statham to continue this journey, which has had a thousand and one familiar faces within the action genre, such as Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris or Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. In addition, this new film will also feature Megan fox, which until now had been missing from the big screen.

