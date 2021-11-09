The longest of the century and almost total: thus the last lunar eclipse of the year

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration United States (NASA) details that the space event will occur (in Chihuahua time) between Thursday night, November 18th, and the early hours of Friday, November 19th.

Chronology of the partial lunar eclipse, 18 and 19 November 2021

Specifically, it will begin to enter the gloom of the Earth at 11:02:09 pm November 18.

At 1:18:41 am on Friday, he would be fully in the gloom, that is, the Moon will appear slightly darker, almost indistinguishable to the naked eye.

The satellite will approach the umbra until it’s covered in a 97% on its visible side at 2:02:53 am, which is enough for it to become reddish color, Nevertheless, it is not total.

It will come out of the umbra at 3:47:04 am and out of the gloom at 5:03:38 am, which would mark the end of event astronomical.

The NASA aim since the duration within the umbra is 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, which represents the longest lunar eclipse that will occur in this 21st century (2001 – 2100), when 228 eclipses will occur.

The engineer Abelardo Márquez González, of the founding members of the Chihuahua Astronomical League, declared, in an interview for tiempo.com.mx and puentelibre.mx, that it will be seen “very clearly in Chihuahua” and there is no risk of directly seeing a lunar eclipse (unlike solar eclipses).

Why do lunar eclipses occur?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon, since the positions of the stars and the satellite coincide with the blue planet in the middle of them. The Moon has a translational motion on the Earth which is called “lunation”.

This means that during the night, the full Moon darkens or “rapidly changes phase” as the Earth’s shadow covers it.

During this period, the moon tends to turn a reddish color due to the fact that the Earth’s atmosphere absorbs the other colors while bends some sunlight towards the Moon. Sunsets also take on reddish and orange hues due to the way the sunlight bends as it passes through the atmosphere and absorbs other colors.

If for some reason you cannot go out to observe it or the weather (cloudiness) prevents you from seeing it, you can follow the eclipse live here: