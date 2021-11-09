The latest Dogecoin update and what it means for the price

Here is a way for Dogecoin to become more popular and mainstream as a means of payment. One, speed up lock time by 10 times, second, increase block size by 10 times, and third, reduce fees by 100 times. Well, all of these steps could become a reality shortly after the latest proposal (1.14.5) materializes.

The developers behind the meme coin are in the news today after shared a tweet that said,

“Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 has been tagged (‘turned to gold’, but open source), and we are now running the Gitian build process. It is not finished until we verify that the construction is good, but very soon. “

This update is set to address the most criticized aspect of DOGE, namely Dogecoin fees. It is designed to lower overall transaction fees, as well as incentivize node operators to pass low fee transactions to miners. According to GitHub updates, the recommended block inclusion fee is set at 0.01 DOGE (roughly $ 0.002) per kilobyte in the main wallet.

The previous update, 1.14.4, addressed low fees as well. But now, the network will adopt them by default. Therefore, third-party wallets like Exodus and Ledger will support cheaper transactions. At the time of writing this report, the proposal in question was only 2% away from complete completion.

The aforementioned step will help DOGE to scale new heights. Needless to say, this development has made the DOGE community very optimistic. For example, Mike Davis told his 78.7k followers on YouTube,

“This is the biggest catalyst in the entire DOGE network. We see that the network is still scalable, this network upgrade will lead to widespread adoption… “

Will DOGE resume its rally?

This also means that the lock time will decrease significantly and, in the same way, the size of the block will increase. Matt Wallace, one of the community’s prominent DOGE advocates, also shared his optimism. His tweet read:

THE #DOGECOIN THE UPDATE IS THE NEXT BIG STEP TOWARDS $ DOGE BECOME THE CURRENCY OF THE EARTH !!! 🙂 – Matt Wallace (@ MattWallace888) November 7, 2021

Here, it’s worth noting that Elon Musk had voiced his concerns about Dogecoin’s high transaction fees on multiple occasions. With the aforementioned update, such an improvement would help make Dogecoin a viable means of payment.

It is very important that Doge fees go down so that things like buying tix movies are viable – Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

That said, it could take a bit longer for alt to take off on the price charts. Still, the signs are promising.

At press time, DOGE had risen more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The ninth largest crypto was trading around $ 0.28 with the potential to fly higher.

