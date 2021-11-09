The ‘jailbreak’ of the PlayStation 5 could be close

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
33

As expected at the time of its release, there are some efforts to hack the Playstation 5. Sony’s video game console is under study by some specialists in the field, who would be making important progress in pursuit of achieving the jailbreak Of the device.

Kotaku indicates that Andy Nguyen, aka @ theflow0, he shared through his Twitter account a screenshot of the settings menu of the PlayStation 5. In the image you can see the Debug Settings option at the bottom of the list; This is not available on the consumer versions of the PS5, but is a developer tool.

Thus, some consider that Nguyen would have found and exploited a exploit in the kernel of the PlayStation 5. At the moment there are no more details about it. The user has only been limited to saying in another tweet that he has no plans to disclose, nor an estimated time to publicize any possible option of jailbreak.

A few hours later, the hacker group fail0verflow made his entrance to the scene. Also through Twitter, they shared a screenshot under the inscription “Another one bites the dust.” In the image you can see a list of what they appear to be the access codes root from the PlayStation 5.

