the industry of chips that carry your gadgets is in crisis and has a problem with climate change

Chips or semiconductors They are present in all technological devices that are used today. From computers and tablets to vehicles, mobile phones or consoles.

Its demand after the pandemic is so great that manufacturers cannot cope with production and the shortage of these essential materials for gadgets threatens to perpetuate over time and stock out international markets.

This critical situation is aggravated by the fact that while trying to move towards a greener and cleaner world, with climate change as a major concern, the semiconductor industry has a significant ecological footprint in the emission of carbon into the atmosphere.

Chip production in China. (Zhao Song / Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The dilemma is clear: with current conditions, the more semiconductor manufacturing, the more pollution and therefore the more global warming worsens. Another possibility would be a more responsible consumption of technology by societies, but the surveys show that it would not be easy either. We are, therefore, before a dead end.

Most chips they are made with silicon and until they obtain the necessary shape, they go through a process that requires large amounts of energy. And it is that raw silicon must be melted, purified and then cultivated in large ovens for hours. Once the rods of this material are obtained, they are carefully cut to obtain the final product.

A study by Harvard University in 2020 already showed that chip manufacturing represents the most of carbon production of electronic devices.

Although part of the energy comes from renewable sources, the truth is that for the moment the vast majority are fossil fuels, chipmakers emit more carbon emissions than current automakers, as revealed by CNBC.

The semiconductor industry concentrates mainly in Asia and Taiwan and has become the main focus of activity, since the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produces more chips than any other company in the world. Of course, the effects on the environment are also noticeable: the company uses more electricity per year than the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, according to Greenpeace.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world’s largest chip manufacturer. (Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images)

In addition, the growing demand for chips globally emissions have been increasing year after year. If in 2017 the tons of carbon were 6 million, in 2019 they were already 8 and in 2020, 15. The company already exceeds even those of the automotive giant General Motors. And things will foreseeably get worse, since the TSMC intends develop new factories in Taiwan and Arizona.

An increase in production capacity will foreseeably achieve calm the huge demand for chips on the market, but it will obviously have the negative consequence of requiring a greater amount of energy, making the ecological transition extremely difficult.

Ideally, the best possible solution is that production and most of the energy required by these industries can be increased. come from clean sources, something manufacturers want above anything else. In fact, TSMC promises that in 2050 it will reach zero emissions and by 2030 it intends that 40% of the energy will come from renewable energies.

However, the current situation is bleaker and it seems difficult that emissions will not increase if production increases. In these current circumstances, therefore, a good possibility to fight against climate change would undoubtedly be greater environmental awareness of society.

That is, do not change devices as often and extend their lifespan a little longer. These small individual measures would have a big impact, as they would avoid pressure on the chip industry and give it time to start its green transition.

Technological devices require a wide variety of chips. (Getty)

Individual actions

However, the polls are not optimistic. One of the latest, published this November 2021 by Kantar, coinciding with the Glasgow climate summit (COP26), shows that few respondents would be willing to change your lifestyle to save the planet.

51% said they would take individual climate action, while 14% rejected it and 35% were unclear. In the case of countries such as Germany or the Netherlands, only 44% and 37% considered it necessary. Usually, almost half of the respondents (46%) considered that there is no need to change personal habits.

Thus, the short-term future of the semiconductor industry does not look very rosy. Just a green ecological transition and a firm commitment to green energy it will make the world sustainable, something that is now far from happening.

