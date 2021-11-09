The idea is to make El Tri uncomfortable in Cincinnati: Aaronson

The United States national team decided to play the knockout match against Mexico in the city of Cincinnati, a city that will create a unfavorable atmosphere for the Tricolor, It is expected that the American fans will be greater in the stands, in addition to the fact that the weather conditions, since for the day of the game a temperature of six degrees centigrade.

“It will be an incredible game at home, with that atmosphere of playing at home. For the teams that come here it is very hard, so it will be a totally different scenario. Regarding Mexico’s style of play, we want make them feel as uncomfortable as possible, just do what we’ve been doing all the qualifying, and we know it can be uncomfortable for them that we push them from the beginning, “he said on Monday Brenda Aaronson, footballer of the Red bull salzburg from Austria.

Aaronson understands that the summer for the selection of ‘Las Barras y las Estrellas’ facing Mexico was very good at defeat him in the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup Finals, but this story may be different.

“Everyone knows the rivalry with Mexico, we had a great summer against them, but Friday will be totally different. We have a lot of respect for Mexico and we will go out to do what we do best, “he said.

The midfielder is one of the players with the greatest projection what have the United States national team And that is why he did not stop expressing his point of view about the generation that this team has, with the majority of its footballers in European football.

“Everybody has seen it, many of us are in europe and we are having minutes, contributing important things in the games, I think we are doing a good job“he added.

Friday’s game will be in Cincinnati but the Tricolor will be based on Monday in Indianapolis, a two-hour drive away, to adapt to the weather, after the Mexican Soccer Federation He did not find suitable facilities to train in the first of these cities.

For the day of the game (20:10 Central Mexico hours) they are expected temperatures close to 6 degrees with a thermal sensation of four degrees, Climate very similar to that of Indianapolis, although in the latter city the cold has only reached eight degrees Celsius, until the afternoon of this Monday.

The proximity of Indianapolis with Cincinnati will make the Tri travel next Thursday morning by land, to train in the afternoon at the TQL Stadium, where the seventh day of the Octagonal towards Qatar 2022, in which Mexico is the leader with 14 points, followed by USA with 11.