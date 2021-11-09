the Ford Ranger that wanted to be a Mustang

The family Mustang has diversified a lot in recent times, not only with the return of a legend like the Mach-1 if not above all and especially with the leap into the world of SUVs and electric vehicles with the Mach-E. This means that thinking from now on a mustang family that goes beyond the traditional sports coupe is not something so far-fetched, but how about a Mustang pick-up?

It is true that the Raptor seal is already in charge of granting the corresponding ration of benefits to Ford pick-up models but surely you have ever wondered how the Mustang DNA would be in a vehicle like this. Fortunately, the world of preparations allows this kind of question or dream to be answered sometimes with a real model like this. Wat ford ranger.

A muscular Ranger from Thailand

Wat Ford is a Thai aftermarket parts company that has ventured with this curious project that combines two worlds such as Mustang and Ranger in the same vehicle and whose result now shows 100% finished in this video. The result is a very muscular Ranger, with extended fenders, more aggressive and sporty bumpers, darkened taillights and of course the famous classic white stripes that go from the front to the rear bumper. However, the part that really gives it that new Mustang-style look is on the one hand a new grille like that of the coupe, with the famous horse insignia and on the other hand some headlights that while structurally maintain the shape of the Ranger add to the interior a new lighting signature with three LED daytime running light strips like those of the sports car.

Chassis and engine adjustments?

It is clear that aesthetically this “Mustang version” is already surprising, however, despite its new Mustang condition, the most off-road part of the model has not been neglected by any means. Adding new ones Force Off-Road tires accompanied by a air suspension much more capable. With all this this Ranger Mustang is ready to cause a sensation wherever it goes.

What we do not know is whether Wat Ford has also ventured to install the iconic engine V8 5.0 Coyote coupe or will be confirmed with the diesel 2.2 Duratorq 160 hp of the standard Ranger.

