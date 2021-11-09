‘The Expendables 4’: Jason Statham publishes new images from the set with Iko Uwais, who plays the villain

Not long ago the news broke that Iko Uwais is the new signing of the saga of ‘The mercenaries’, who has thus found an actor capable of stepping into the skin of the villain who will stand up to Barney Ross, Lee Christmas and the others. We also knew the first details of the character of Uwais, famous for the Indonesian hit ‘The Raid’, for the fourth installment; an antagonist who comes with his own army, built around the arms trade.

Now it is Jason Statham himself who surprises us with news from ‘The Expendables 4’, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s own set.

This interpreter, who gives life to Christmas in the aforementioned franchise, has published a photo gallery with Uwais, taking advantage of the occasion to get rid of compliments towards his co-star. “It is an honor to spend time in front of the screen with the incredibly talented Iko Uwais, a true master of his game and an inexhaustible source of speed and skills one of those that are acquired throughout a lifetime. I respect very much what you do brother “.

More Mercenaries

The fourth installment of ‘The Mercenaries’, a film directed by Scott Waugh (‘Need For Speed’) and written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly, features Statham not only reprising his starring role, but also assuming production duties.

In addition, this film, which does not yet have a release date, adds several new additions to the already large team, as is the case with Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Andy Garcia and Jacob Scipio. Its filming, which has already begun, will take the cast to work in countries such as the United Kingdom, Bulgaria and Greece.