The dialogue between ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant in the middle of a fight that you did not notice

Last weekend, in the middle of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the Mexican Saul Alvarez had a dream night after knocking out Caleb Plant and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing.











© Provided by Milenio

Saúl Álvarez and Caleb Plant (AP)





Although thousands of fans witnessed the victory of Canelo, few attendees heard the conversation of both boxers in the middle of the blows and screams in the stadium.

A video that began to circulate on social networks shows the words that Caleb and Saúl exchanged in one of the first rounds.

“You’re pretty good, am I good enough?” Plant asked Álvarez, who answered affirmatively. Later the American continues with the talk. “It’s being a good fight. I respect your abilitiesCaleb said, to which Saul responded with a heartfelt “I know.”

While the talk continued with Plant saying “I’m very good to be 21-0”, this was intervened by a couple of blows from the Canelo, spurred on by public boos for lack of action,

Video: Canelo Álvarez enters with _El Rey_ to his fight against Caleb Plant (Dailymotion) Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Talking during the fight is a habit of Plant, since he uses this strategy to try to deconcentrate his rival, but it did not help him much before his fight with i.

The fight concluded in round 11 after a series of punches that Saúl Álvarez threw at Plant. With a right to the jaw, Canelo He snatched the title from the American IBF super middleweight belt.

RGS