The Day Tom Cruise Visited Argentina And Fell In Love With The Country

Year 2013, Argentina went crazy for the appearance of Tom cruise. The famous man visited the country at the right time to a great event that had about his premiere film at that time and a red presentation mat. Excited and surprised by the beauty of the place, and the kind relatives, he confessed that he would like to return.

I would love to go back. I always wanted to shoot in Buenos Aires », was the first thing that the actor revealed when journalists approached him. Tom cruise He visited Argentina on the occasion of the world premiere of his film “Oblivion: the time of oblivion”, the famous man visited several countries where the event took place.

The highly promoted film was not very well received by the relatives.

The Village of Recoleta was the place, selected for the event, where Tom cruise It came in a silver utility vehicle that looked like it was straight out of one of his Hollywood movies. He didn’t even get a foot off the car, the fans went crazy and didn’t stop screaming at each other, with a lot of patience, the celebrity took pictures with everyone.

Excited by the exaltation of the family and the great place, in which he was, the interpreter of “Mission Impossible” told the press: “I have always told companies that they should work with countries that have such beautiful landscapes, tremendous cultures and large audiences”. In this way, he revealed that Argentina would be an ideal place to create fictional settings worthy of Hollywood movies.

Macri received him on the spot.

Tom Cruise’s future

Images of “Mission Possible” were leaked.

The actor has always been one of the highest paid in Hollywood, accumulating success after success in his career. Far from lowering his arms, Tom he has a future full of good energy, assured. Next year, Cruise prepares for the premieres of “Mission Impossible 7” directed by Cristopher McQuarrie (who directs for the third time in the dynasty) and “Top Gun: Maverick”.