The Day Tom Cruise Visited Argentina And Fell In Love With The Country

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
45

Year 2013, Argentina went crazy for the appearance of Tom cruise. The famous man visited the country at the right time to a great event that had about his premiere film at that time and a red presentation mat. Excited and surprised by the beauty of the place, and the kind relatives, he confessed that he would like to return.

I would love to go back. I always wanted to shoot in Buenos Aires », was the first thing that the actor revealed when journalists approached him. Tom cruise He visited Argentina on the occasion of the world premiere of his film “Oblivion: the time of oblivion”, the famous man visited several countries where the event took place.

Source: minutear.com.ar

