The Braves’ questions this winter

ATLANTA – While still savoring the World Series, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has already begun making plans for what is expected to be a busy offseason, starting with Freddie’s free agency. Freeman.
“We hope to be a good team again,” said Anthopoulos. “I always work with a little fear of failure, not of losing my job, or anything like that. You don’t want to fail, regardless of whether you came from winning the World Series or not. “
Here’s a look at some of the issues Anthopoulos will have to deal with as he tries to get the Braves in the best possible position to repeat in 2022:
Which players are free agents?
1B Freddie Freeman, OF Joc Pederson, SS Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, RHP Chris Martin, OF Eddie Rosario, OF Jorge Soler, LZ Drew Smyly, RHP Josh Tomlin, C Stephen Vogt.
Beyond signing Freeman, one of the top priorities is to retain a pair of outfielders to eventually join Ronald Acuña Jr. when he returns from the disabled list sometime after April. Adam Duvall remains under control as a player eligible for arbitration. But Cuban Soler (MVP of SM), Puerto Rican Rosario (MVP of SCLN) and Pederson are other patrolmen who are now free agents.
Which players are eligible for arbitration?
SS Dansby Swanson, LD Luke Jackson, OF Adam Duvall, INF Orlando Arcia, LD Richard Rodríguez, OF Guillermo Heredia, LZ Max Fried, LD Mike Soroka, INF Johan Camargo, LZ Tyler Matzek, LZ AJ Minter, LZ Sean Newcomb, 3B Austin Riley.
Which players might not receive a contract offer?
The Venezuelan Arcia, the Dominicans Rodríguez and Heredia, Soroka, Camargo and Newcomb.
Camargo and Newcomb are the main candidates not to receive a contract proposal. The club could try to negotiate our agreements with Duvall, Rodríguez and Heredia.
What are the Braves’ top priorities?
Beyond re-signing Freeman, the Braves must decide they have enough outfielders to at least start the season. MLB hasn’t finished its investigation into Marcell Ozuna, so it’s unclear what role he would play in the club’s plans. Keeping Duvall seems like a good bet and there are good arguments for signing Soler. The big question might be who to stay with between Puerto Rican Rosario and Pederson. Rosario is the most productive left-handed bat, but Pederson still has power and his personality fits well in the clubhouse and with the fans.
What are the other needs of the Braves?
The Braves’ rotation to start 2022 would have Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson. Huascar Ynoa, Kyle Wright, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint would be some of the options for the last two places. But as you’ve surely heard, you can never have enough pitching. So it is possible that an inexpensive veteran starter could be added for more experience.
In the case of the bullpen, the three main arms – closer Will Smith, Jackson, Matzek and Minter – are coming back. The Braves also have contractual control over Rodriguez and Jacob Webb. Ynoa and Muller are shaping up better as relievers, and the bullpen’s future looks bright with Dylan Lee and Spencer Strider on the horizon. So this could be one of those rare off-seasons where there’s no obvious need to go for relievers.
