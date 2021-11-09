The Braves’ questions this winter

Beyond re-signing Freeman, the Braves must decide they have enough outfielders to at least start the season. MLB hasn’t finished its investigation into Marcell Ozuna, so it’s unclear what role he would play in the club’s plans. Keeping Duvall seems like a good bet and there are good arguments for signing Soler. The big question might be who to stay with between Puerto Rican Rosario and Pederson. Rosario is the most productive left-handed bat, but Pederson still has power and his personality fits well in the clubhouse and with the fans.