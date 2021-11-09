The book that inspired the Rock or Jay-Z to go serial

Does our IQ determine how successful we will be in life? According to journalist and writer Malcolm Gladwell, not at all. Being smart, or having a great body, can represent a small competitive advantage, but if they are not used correctly, they are of no use. According to this author, it is other factors that have made some of the greatest great and that has been seen clearly by some personalities such as Dwayne Johnson, Bill Gates, Will Smith or Jay-Z, who declare themselves absolute fans of the book ‘Out of the Series: Why Some People Succeed and Others Not’ by Malcolm Gladwell .

Gladwell has worked for years as a columnist for the magazine The New Yorker and previously he was a reporter for The Washington Post, in addition to having an extensive career as a writer. Having achieved great success with other books of his such as ‘Intuitive intelligence: Why do we know the truth in two seconds?’ and ‘The key point’ . In 2005 it was included by the magazine Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The main ideas of ‘Out of series’ are the following:

1. To master something you have to dedicate at least 10,000 hours of practice.

2. The opportunities that people have in life have a lot to do with the time and place of their birth.

3. IQ doesn’t matter too much.

4. The cultural legacy of each one is very important.

Next, we will see them one by one.

10,000 hours

The book analyzes the trajectory of people like The Beatles, Mozart or Bill Gates himself (who is one of the people who recommends the book), and it is concluded that all of them needed at least 10,000 hours of practice (about 3 hours per day for 10 years) to become the best in their area.

In this regard, Will Smith, one of the fans of the book, commented that he did not feel that he mastered the art of building a story and making movies until he completed 10,000 hours of practice.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Born at the right time and place

Gladwell noted that the majority of elite hockey players were born between January and March. This led him to theorize that these players, being older and more developed than their peers who were born later the same year, had had a competitive advantage over them and, therefore, had become part of the best teams and they had received the best training.

Another example that the author gives is that most of the prominent personalities of the computer industry, such as Gates or Steve Jobs, were born in the 1950s, so they were able to join an industry that was just being born at that time.

Out of the box: Why some people are successful and others are not Pocket-size

amazon.es € 9.45

IQ

Partly because of what we have already said, the importance of IQ, which is given so much importance in some countries, is relative. Once you have a minimum, IQ is no longer so important when it comes to being successful in life.

The cultural legacy

Gladwell argues that some cultural environments favor the development of some specific capacities. For example, Asian children tend to be better at math because precision in calculation and determination are so important in their society for jobs like growing rice.

Following this, and after reading the book, Jay Z commented in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he was born “in a time when there was a lot of good music, and I was very lucky that my parents were passionate record collectors. . At home he had music by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Prince and The Commodores, and he listened to it all the time, ”which built the foundation for his music career.

How can you apply this to your life?

From Gladwell’s book we can mainly extract the teaching that to achieve anything, we have to work hard to become masters of our profession, dedicating as much time as we can to practice and develop our abilities.

Also that we have to be aware of how our cultural legacy indicates one path or another in life and that we have to be attentive to where that path naturally points.

If we heed these two fundamental teachings, perhaps we too can become offbeat sometime.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io