The best Netflix movies available right now November 2021

Netflix has many options, and discovering the best of Netflix presents a challenge. Should you watch that new Korean thriller? Is that series on the chess player really worth it? You just want to laugh, but don’t know where to look? Well, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly why we’ve put together this list. Not long ago we brought you a list of series, today we talk about the best Netflix movies to watch this November 2021.

The best Netflix movies available right now

The Harder They Fall

An estimated a quarter of the cowboys were black, but you would never know from Hollywood Westerns, which so bleached American history that Mel Brooks found a taunting humor in the fact that a black man took the reins in Blazing. Saddles, 1974. Like Mario Van Peebles’s 1993 film Posse, The Harder They Fall, by Jeymes Samuel (aka the London singer-songwriter The Bullits), aims to change things and have fun doing it, featuring a cast of black stars trading shots in thrilling sequences of stylized violence set to quality music.

Many of the larger-than-life characters in The Harder They Fall are historical figures. But Samuel and his co-writer Boaz Yakin (Now You See Me, 2012’s Safe) keep playing with the story, albeit in less damaging ways. So what we have here is a fictional revenge story that entangles lives that, in some cases, never crossed, as Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) – aka Deadwood Dick – reunites his old gang, including his old one. Love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), to take down the fearsome outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). Only Buck has rejoined his own gang: “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King), Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and more. Also in the volatile mix is ​​the legendary US Marshal Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo). A bloody shooting looms on the horizon …

Inside

Bo Burnham’s Inside is no ordinary comedy special. Made and released during the Coronavirus pandemic, Inside is unlike anything else from that period. It starts off being a lot of fun, with some great topics on white women’s Instagram profiles and Facetiming with your parents. However, he soon looks inward, with Burnham tackling depression, the turning of 30-year-old Jeff Bezos, and a growing discontent with the internet. We’re not going to spoil anything else, but the overall experience is a thought-provoking movie that will make you rethink your relationship with being inside for months …

The street of terror (trology)

Fear Street Part 1: 1994, a horror movie for all audiences, is a colorful addition to the Netflix catalog. Kiana Madeira leads the cast as Deena, a high school student living in Shadyside (also known as “Shittyside”), a town hit by a serious serial killer case. Every few years, a resident of Shadysider goes on a murderous attack, and Deena and his ex-girlfriend, Alex, are caught up in the mystery of why the town is seemingly cursed.

Fear Street will delight anyone looking to immerse themselves in ’90s nostalgia or simply enjoy a Saturday night slasher. An R-category adaptation of the RL Stine novels, it has been made with teenage sleepovers, apprehensive first dates, and any other popcorn situation in mind. Not to be missed, and both sequels are as good as the first, so they’re also worth watching.

Army of the dead

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League, this one returns with a heist movie with a touch of the walking dead. Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries sent to zombie-ridden Las Vegas, where they have to win a massive prize money before the city is bombed. The problem is that they are not an ordinary undead: they are fast, strong and organized … and there is even a zombie tiger in the mix.

The huge cast includes Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell and Matthias Schweighöfer. There’s already a prequel and animation series in the works, so there’s a lot more to come if these two and a half hours of zombie-killing action aren’t enough.

The Mitchells against the machines

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller appear here as producers, but just like in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, their footprints are everywhere in this hilarious Netflix animation. In addition to sharing a visual DNA with his wacky cartoon Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is as irreverently funny as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. And, like Spider-Verse, it has a unique visual style that rewards close examination.

It follows the titular family of four (plus the dog) as teenage daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson, of Broad City) prepares to go home to film school. She is content to fly, but her father, Rick (Danny McBride), sees an opportunity to mend their deteriorating relationship by driving her across the country to his bedroom, along with his mother, Linda (Maya Rudolph), and her. brother, Aaron (voiced by Rianda).

White Tiger

It may be a vibrant anti-poverty story set in metropolitan India, but Ramin Bahrani’s darkly comedic drama has more in common with Parasite than Slumdog Millionaire. Adaptation of the 2008 Booker-winning Aravind Adiga’s bestseller of the same name, The White Tiger stars Adarsh ​​Gourav as the humble chauffeur Balram, whose eyes are opened to the metaphorical “chicken coop” that keeps the homeless in his house. siege, while the rich prosper. The novel’s rich social commentary continues to resonate in this film adaptation. This movie has easily earned a place among the best movies on Netflix.

Malcolm & Marie

John David Washington and Zendaya play the eponymous couple in this sleek black-and-white film about a director and his partner whose relationship is put to the test on the opening night of Malcolm’s latest film. Director Sam Levinson is known for creating the HBO series Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya, and when production on the series was halted due to COVID-19, Zendaya and Levinson discussed making a feature film together instead.

The result is Malcolm & Marie, an intimate film that you will either love or despise. One Total Film critic gave the film five stars, another two stars. Regardless of whether or not you can handle this Netflix movie, there’s no denying that Washington and Zendaya put on some superb performances.

Fragments of a woman

You may recognize Vanessa Kirby for her brilliant portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown. In “Pieces of a Woman,” she is equally brilliant, with a stunning portrayal of a woman struggling with the trauma and grief of the loss of her newborn baby.

The film stars Shia LaBeouf and directed by Kornél Mundruczó. It’s not a movie to watch lightly, especially with a nearly 30-minute long, one-shot birthing scene. Kirby, throughout, delivers an impressive performance, which has earned him an Oscar nomination. That’s right.

The mother of blues

With Chadwick Boseman’s latest performance, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis as the eponymous Ma Rainey, a singer known as the “Mother of Blues.” Over the course of an afternoon in 1927, tensions rise as Ma Rainey challenges her manager and producer, while trumpeter Levee de Boseman has ambitious plans of her own. The film is an adaptation of the August Wilson play of the same name, and is produced by Denzel Washington.

The film is drawn into its two powerful central performances, in which Davis generates great diva power with her proud and opinionated Ma, who preaches the blues and is determined not to be reduced to a false voice. Yet Boseman’s energetic and angry Levee brings the true charge of the film, giving every horn improvisation, every fierce demeanor of God, and every soft shoe the urgency of a man rushing to make his mark with his art. . The desperate and eloquent force of his performance gives this muscular film a greater force and connotation.

Mank

David Fincher’s long-awaited biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, Mank, has been waiting. Fincher’s father, Jack, wrote the script for the film in the 1990s, but the project didn’t come to fruition until last year. Follow Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he writes Citizen Kane, as well as his relationships with newspaper mogul WIlliam Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) and Hearst’s lover, Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried).

Both Oldman and Seyfried are excellent, at the height of their careers, which should be showered with awards. Plus, this is Fincher’s first movie since 2014’s Gone Girl – the director brings it all to Mank, edited to perfection and turning out to be one of Hollywood’s best love letters to himself.

