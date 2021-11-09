the best moments of the end

Checo Pérez managed to get on the podium for the first time in 60 years, Canelo Álvarez became undisputed champion of the super middlemen and Carlos Ortiz finished with a cumulative 265 golf strokes. We tell you what were the best moments that these Mexican athletes from Jalisco lived.

Czech Pérez gets on the podium at the Mexican GP, ​​is in third place

For the first time in 60 years a Mexican managed to get on the podium in the Formula 1 Mexican GP, Checo Pérez finished in third place to make Mexican motorsport history during his career at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was crowned world championship leader Formula 1 this Sunday by winning the Grand Prix of Mexico where he extended the advantage that he takes to the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), current world champion, who finished second.

One of the most shocking moments of the afternoon was when Checo Pérez and Verstappen They celebrated with their Red Bull team, at the same time that they raised the flag of Mexico.

Another of the most emotional moments was when the Mexican He met his family after the race for a big hug.

The third place on the podium went to Mexican Sergio Pérez, who for a few moments led the race to the delight of the local fans that packed the stands of the enclosure.

What a special day for my career! It is a day to keep it in our hearts and share it with our grandchildren. Thanks for so much darling, you are the best! Nobody but you deserved this podium “, were the words of gratitude of the Mexican in his social networks.

Checo Pérez got the podium and was also named the Mexican GP driver of the day, although he assured that he would have wanted more.

Canelo Álvarez, the great super middleweight champion

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez beat Caleb Plant by knockout in round 11 and became the first Latino undisputed champion of the super middlemen (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF).

From the first rounds, “Canelo” Álvarez positioned himself as the favorite, even so he didn’t have an easy fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

One of the best moments was when the Mexican boxer arrived in the eleventh round accompanied by some historic minutes. El Canelo struck Plant with a right uppercut and although he rejoined, seconds later the mexican returned him to his reality, becoming a legend, as well as a winner at that time.

The boixer thanked all his fans through social networks with an image in which he loaded his recognition.

“Thanks to my team, my family and all of you who have supported me throughout 60 fights, tonight we became historic. Hurray Mexico!”, expressed the “Canelo”.

Moments after the meeting, “Canelo” Álvarez celebrated his great achievement alongside his wife Fernanda Gómez and their little daughter.

Carlos Ortiz, the Mexican golfer who finished with a cumulative 265 strokes

Carlos Ortiz finished with a cumulative 265 strokes, and managed to raise his second trophy of the PGA Mayakoba Championship in Playa del Carmen, four strokes behind the Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland.

“Another great year @wwtatmakoba! Thanks to all the people who have been supporting me. I am very happy and wanting more ”, declared the Mexican after his second place.

Through his Instagram stories, Ortiz published an image in which he recognized the achievements of the three Mexican men from Jalisco.

Carlos Ortiz was born in Guadalajara Jalisco and began playing college golf at the University of North Texas.

The athlete who is currently 30 years old turned pro in 2013, finished T-15 in the qualifying school of the Web.comTour, after playing in the first, second and last stages.

He then joined the Tour in 2014 and won the fourth event of the year the Panama Claro Championship. He played on the Web.com Tour in 2017 and 2018 and regained his place in the PGA Tour after the 2018 season.

Just last year he won his first PGA Tour event at the Vivint Houston Open and became the third Mexican winner on the PGA Tour after Víctor Regalado and César Sanudo. In his Instagram account he has more than 45 thousand followers where he shares moments of his personal and work life.