The 5 worst Christian Bale movies

There are method actors as transformative and dedicated as Bale, and he has become a constant critical hit.
Here’s a compilation of the top five rated movies based on their viewership ratings.
05 The Prestige (2006) – 92%
Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a stunning period piece that never fails to challenge audiences.
04.American Hustle (2013) – 92%
Funny and impeccably cast, American Hustle makes up for its flaws with unbridled energy and some of David O. Russell’s most vibrant directions.
03 The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – 90%
The Dark Knight Rises is the third entry in one of the greatest film trilogies of all time, and perhaps the best in the comic book genre. Nolan’s masterpiece was headlined by Bale’s role as Batman, which he astonishingly played again in this film.
02.Ford V Ferrari (2019) – 92%
Ford v Ferrari delivers all the polished auto-action audiences will expect, and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy racing enthusiasts.
01.The Dark Knight (2008) – 94%
The Dark Knight is successful not just as an entertaining comic book movie, but as a wildly exciting crime saga.