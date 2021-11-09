The 3 keys of West Ham de Moyes, the revelation of the Premier

The West Ham United is a reality. Although the arrival of David moyes generated many doubts after his negative steps for Manchester United and Real Sociedad, the Scots have made a team that is competing beyond its possibilities and that is dreaming of qualifying for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, be it through the Premier League or winning the UEFA Europa League, to which they are giving a lot of importance in this group stage. Qualifying for the European Cup would be touching the roof of the project.

The London team is in third position in the table in the Premier League with 23 points (the same as Manchester City and only three less than Chelsea, which is the leader) and is the leader of its group in the UEFA Europa League with four points of advantage over the second with two rounds left to finish the round. He has the classification assured to the next round.

West Ham United are in an impressive moment, so it is time to put the magnifying glass on their way of playing and the three keys that have placed them in the vanguard positions in the Premier League.

The 3 keys to Moyes’ West Ham, the great revelation of the Premier League

-Defensive solidity: David Moye’s team is built back-to-front with a way of defending that offers you variants at the same time to attack. The Hammers are betting on a narrow mid / low defensive block at 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 to close the interior corridors and force the opponent to play on the flanks, which forces them to play a lot to center the area where they dominate with an iron fist.

It is a team that adapts and is not very aggressive in defense. He tends to adjust to jump to pressure the rivals in possession, trying to recover the ball as close as possible to the rival goal, but in his own field to protect himself in a better way. An organized and tactically disciplined team

-Freedom to counterattack: When they get the ball back it’s a festival. It is a team that hits back in a sensational way with footballers who cover the three lanes of the field well and who relate very well to the ball at their feet. It seems like a team of friends who are always looking for each other to progress on the pitch.

Names like Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michael Antonio they understand each other very well on the pitch, which makes it easy to build counterattacks. Another name to highlight is that of Soucek, who joins the attack well and arrives from the second line to damage the rival area. A choral team in this sense.

On the other hand, it is necessary to clarify that they have also been comfortable in contexts where they have to lead the initiative, relying on names such as Declan rice, who is the one who best explains the team’s game. English shines in any context and plays the game naturally. A piece of superior quality.

-Dominant in the stopped ball: One of the most dominating registers. Their ability to outperform their opponents on the stopped ball, be it defensive or offensive, makes it easier for them to reach the goal in difficult contexts to minimize the impact of the rival in this regard.

A team that has specialists both in hitting the ball and heading into the area. Since the arrival of David Moyes they have 32 goals scored with the ball stopped without counting the penalties, a number that impresses and shows their mastery of the record.