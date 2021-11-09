Tata Martino, undecided between Johan Vásquez or Tiba Sepúlveda with El Tri

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.11.2021 13:47:59





Three days after the Mexican team face USA in the Eliminatory, Gerardo Martino has some doubts to face the commitment, being the main one, which player will accompany Hector Moreno in central defense, after the loss of César Montes due to the injury suffered in the weekend game between America and Striped at Aztec stadium.

Down from Mountains it will be necessary to add that the Tata you can not use a Nestor Araujo in this match against the selection of the stars and stripes, as the defender of the Celta Vigo is suspended after being sent off in the last game FIFA date against The Savior in Cuscatlán.

The first option you have Martino it is Johan Vasquez, an element that is beginning to have minutes of play in the Italian league with Genoa, being a starter in the last matches of his team where he also scored in his presentation.

To the Tata he really liked the participation he had Vasquez in the past Olympic Games and also in the game in which he used him as a starter in the Group Phase of the Concacaf Nations League.

On the other hand there is the Tiba Sepulveda, player of the Chivas that he has all the confidence of the strategist and that although he has never started with El Tri, he has entered it as a change and his performance has left a good taste in the mouth of the coaching staff.

Cata and Angulo could also play in that position

Those who could also have activity in the central defense with Moreno are the Domínguez Tasting who accompanied the one of Striped when Araujo was sent off in the game against the Salvadorans and that has been the surprise of Tata martino in this tie.

Same case that of Jesús Angulo de Atlas, who like Sepúlveda entered the call at the last minute due to Montes’s injury and although he has been little seen by the Tricolor helmsman, he was a starter in the last friendly game against Ecuador and his activity earned him a new call.