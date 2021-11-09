Take the revocation of mandate 2021/11/09 seriously

By Ciro Murayama * The revocation of mandate is a figure that may be applied, for the first time in history, in 2022. It implies, as its name says, that the ruler subjected to such exercise may not complete his term. Thus, next year, Mexico could see the President’s mandate interrupted, something that has not happened since 1932 Pascual Ortiz Rubio did not complete his order. An unprecedented situation in 90 years that would open risks of political and economic instability. Therefore, with the revocation of the mandate, it cannot be played or improvised. It is a sort of presidential “deselection” that must have all the elements of certainty of an election of the federal Executive: reliable register, polls installed by citizens drawn and trained, ballots and unforgeable minutes, screens to cast the vote in secrecy, representatives of parties witnessing the vote, observers, transparent district counts, among other ingredients of trust.

The National Electoral Institute is responsible for organizing the revocation of mandate and even reviewing the signatures to declare the origin of the exercise. In the weeks that run, different citizens are collecting the signatures to apply the revocation of mandate to the president Lopez Obrador “Due to loss of confidence”, as indicated in the third transitory of the constitutional reform. At least 3% of the signatures of those who make up the nominal list must meet, that is, 2,758,227 applicants for revocation are required and, in addition, they must represent at least 3% of the list of 17 states.

Suppose the signatures are gathered, what’s next? That the INE issue the call and that it go out to do the field work that it carries out whenever there are federal elections. This implies visiting 13% of the electoral roll (about 12 million people) at their homes to invite them to be part of the polling station boards. Immediately, it is necessary to train the citizens who will integrate the voting booths. It is also necessary to produce ballot boxes, screens, markers, indelible liquid so that no one votes twice, print the nominal list of 91.4 million people eight times (one set for polling officials and one for each party), as well as produce the documentation (ballots and minutes) essential for the vote to be cast in freedom, secrecy and security.

It is also necessary to install the 32 local councils and the 300 district councils of the INE in the country, from which it is decided where in each district each polling place will be installed and who will be its officials (a president, a secretary, a teller and two general alternates). As 161.4 thousand polling stations are foreseen, a total of 807 thousand citizens will be required to install them, receive their neighbors, count the votes and fill out the results records. Calling 91.4 million citizens to vote, installing reliable polling stations throughout the national territory necessarily requires investing resources. The INE requested 3,830 million pesos for that exercise. It is a “precautionary” budget, that is, if there is no revocation, that figure will be returned immediately to the Federation Treasury.

Of the amount requested for the revocation of the mandate, 1,812 million are to integrate the directive boards of polling stations (what is known as electoral training); 1,213 million to physically install the polls, transfer the packages to the district boards and carry out the computations (electoral organization), and 222.1 million to produce electoral materials and documentation. These three items add up to 85% of the total cost. The rest are expenses, such as renting 300 electric power plants to avoid interrupting the computation or transmission of results due to a power outage, the updating and development of the computer systems typical of this unprecedented exercise, among others.

As can be seen, it is the size of the country and the need to give certainty of a free vote, cast by citizens well identified with their voter credentials, which explains the costs. So if you take revocation seriously, you have to make the corresponding investment. An irresponsible budget cut could compromise the proper conduct of this civic exercise. The responsibility is today in the H. Chamber of Deputies.

* Electoral Counselor of the INE