Take a tour of Nina Dobrev’s 1920s Spanish-style home

Architectural Digest takes you to West Hollywood for a tour of Nina Dobrev’s impressive Spanish-style home. Dobrev, a Bulgarian who spent part of her childhood in the south of France, captured her heritage when she renovated interiors with designer Charlie Barstin. While the airy air of Californian lightness is exemplified by elegant brass accents, locally sourced art and furniture, the carefully preserved version of Spanish-style architecture from the late 1920s provides a sense of European elegance. Enjoy the video of Nina’s house tour and then see past celebrity houses below.

