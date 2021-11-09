Sylvester Stallone publishes a new video of the filming of The Expendables 4 where he explains what one of the first action scenes will be like

The Expendables 4 promises to be a film that will change the franchise and usher it in a new era: Sylvester Stallone, who plays Barney Ross, has announced that he is withdrawing from the project and that he is handing over the leadership of the mercenary group to Jason Statham, which plays Christmas. However, Stallone has yet to finish The Expendables 4 and seems to be very excited, as he does not stop sharing content on his personal Instagram.

One of Stallone’s latest videos shows the actor on the set of The Expendables 4 recounting how will one of the first fights of the film with Jason Statham be. It is about the bar scene that we were able to see previously in images and a short video. As he moves through the set, Stallone says: “I want you to see how many choreographies are involved in this“, Explain. “I think the best is man to man and brute force, keep it simple“. Stallone continues to walk around the set:”Here the men who are going to get kicked, I would hate to be him … All of this has been created in a couple of days just for this scene, and it’s amazing“.

This new information together with the images we have already seen could indicate that Barney Ross would be having a drink, he would be mugged, the fight would start and Statham would enter to put in place those who intend to attack your friend. We will have to wait for the premiere of the film to find out what really happens.

Jason Statham also took advantage of this scenario, among others, to make a nice tribute to Sylvester Stallone by way of farewell for his retirement in Los Mercenarios 4. Statham inherits a team of promising youngsters that includes new additions such as Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy García, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak). The only veteran of the franchise who suffers loss is Terry Crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does not yet have a release date.