Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen in Mexico: prices and details

Suzuki, a firm that has gained popularity in Mexico for youthful and accessible products, he presented his new car for the country. Its about Swift BoosterGreen, a variant of the subcompact of the house that aims for better fuel consumption thanks to the support of electricity.

Under the “Genki Move” philosophy, which translates to greater efficiency and less fuel consumption, Suzuki launched the Swift BoosterGreen with some elements that differentiate it from the rest.

Among the main ones we find a new grill with chrome accents, halogen lighting with LED daytime running lights, special two-tone bodywork and 16-inch wheels with a design that favors the aerodynamics of the car to consume less fuel.

Inside, we find no change from conventional Swift variants. The only extra element is a section in the 3.5-inch digital cluster that displays information on the operation of the mildhybrid system. The central screen remains at 7 inches with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

However, mechanically it changes considerably compared to the other variants of the Swift. The new BoosterGreen uses a 1.2-liter “DualJet” four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a 12-volt electric powertrain.

In total, 85 horsepower and 79 pound-feet of torque are available, which, although it does not sound like a large amount, remember that the Suzuki Swift is characterized by being one of the lightest cars on the market.

This power train, according to data from Suzuki, you can provide up to 23.8 kilometers per liter in combined use, a figure that would place it above the average for its segment. It is worth mentioning that, according to our experience with the model, this autonomy figure is highly possible, since the BoosterJet variant with the 1.0-liter engine gave us 21 km / l.

Among other things, it stands out the use of six airbags, electric mirrors and windows, LED skulls, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, air conditioning and structure with reinforcements in case of impact.

The Suzuki Swift BoosterGreen arrives in Mexico with a price of 319 thousand 900 pesos in just one version. A wide catalog of options for the model is available and it is possible that later this technology will migrate to other copies of the brand in our country.