Super Mario won’t suffice: Chris Pratt will also voice Garfield

They add and follow the voice works for the curriculum of Chris pratt. If you previously participated in The Lego Movie, and will soon make his own in the new movie of Super Mario, now it was revealed that the actor will have to play another well-known character.

The task in question will involve Garfield, the classic lasagna-loving cat that was created by Jim Davis and appeared in newspaper strips from 1978 onwards. Yes, the same one that has had several adaptations, including an animated series that included a song pointed out that: “ friend is, who can help you ”.

For now there are no details about the history of the film, nor details about its planned release date, but The Hollywood Reporter announced that this new initiative will be an animation production. The previous two films were live-action / animation hybrids that had Bill Murray voiced by Garfield.

Another official detail is that after the development of this project will be the company Alcon Entertainment, who acquired the rights from Jim Davis, who will be an executive producer. Meanwhile, the script will be provided by David Reynolds (Finding nemo) and the direction will be in charge of Mark Dindal (Chicken little). Both had previously collaborated on “The Foolishness of the Emperor”.

In charge of its distribution in theaters will be Sony Pictures, who take over the Garfield franchise after 20th Century Fox took over the previous films of the cat, the dog Odie and company. Meanwhile, the DNEG Animation studio, who worked on the recent premiere Ron’s Gone Wrong, they will take care of the animation.