South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, could be released on parole

Before benefiting from the prison benefit, the convicted person will have to meet face to face with the victim’s parents, who want to know the reasons that led him to commit the crime.

Former South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, sentenced to 13 years and 5 months in prison for murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, could be released on parole after serving half his sentence, reports the local media eNCA. The inmate obtained the right to request early release in July, but before being able to enjoy this prison benefit, he must meet with the victim’s parents.

This Monday, the lawyers of both parties detailed to the AP that the judicial hearing regarding the possible departure of Pistorius, scheduled for October, had been canceled as the meeting with the parents had not been completed. Furthermore, the full report on the athlete’s time behind bars was not yet available. The date for a new session is to be determined.

The parents of the murdered woman want, using the policy of dialogue between victims and criminals, an appointment face to face with the convicted person before his application is considered by a board. In particular, they want to ask Pistorius the motives that they pushed him to commit femicide. “They feel that Reeva has a voice. They are Reeva’s voice, and they owe it to their beloved daughter,” said Steenkamp family attorney Tania Koen.

After talking to the murderer, the parents will be able to recommend whether or not he gets out of prison early, although his opinion will be only one of the factors that the parole board will take into account when authorizing the measure.

Chain of convictions

In 2014, the Paralympic champion was sentenced to five years in prison for the crime. In October 2015, he was released, although in December that decision was reversed and Pistorius returned to prison. Subsequently, his sentence was increased to six years, until in November 2017 the Supreme High Court of Appeal of South Africa extended his sentence to the current sentence.

Pistorius became in London 2012 the first athlete with both legs amputated to compete in an Olympic Games. In addition to these Olympics, he participated in three editions of the Paralympic Games, where he competed in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races and in the 4 × 100 meter relay, obtaining a total of 6 gold medals, one silver. and a bronze.