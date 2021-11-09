“Some will be worth very little in 30 years”: Bill Gates questions the future of the oil giants

In recent years, some of the largest oil and gas companies have seen their share prices fall, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic reduced demand.

During a briefing this Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow (Scotland, UK), Bill Gates questioned the future of the big oil companies, in a world that he believes will be turned towards clean energy.

Gates noted that while the oil giants have the capacity and skills to cope with the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, some of them will not, and will simply lose or decline in value within 30 years, as quoted by Axios.

It will be the capacity of each of these companies to assume change, to seek new alternatives, which defines their continuity or bankruptcy. In this sense, Gates pointed out two possible paths as an example, on the one hand low carbon hydrogen, whose burning emits less carbon than other fuels that generate greenhouse gases, and on the other, the possibility of adapt a pipeline infrastructure in the US to transmit hydrogen.

In recent years, some of the largest oil and gas companies have seen their share prices fall, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic reduced demand. ExxonMobil, the largest US oil and gas producer, reported losses of $ 20 billion last year. As the United States adopts new environmentally friendly energy policies, investments in the oil industry could continue to decline.

The magnate has made it clear in each of his speeches, as well as in his initiatives, that he sees the future of the world inevitably doomed to renewable energy and green technologies. His opinion has been supported by his actions, as in 2019 Bill Gates abandoned all his direct investments with oil and gas companies, as he wrote in his book ‘How to avoid a climate disaster’, cited by Bloomberg, while he has redirected his investments towards green technologies, in projects like Breakthrough Energy Ventures and more recently Catalyst. If their predictions come true, all technology that relies on fossil fuels will expire and be replaced.

Other criteria have been less optimistic – in May, International Energy Agency analyst Heymi Bahar told Street Signs Europe that major oil companies are unlikely to become leaders in renewable technologies. And in August, David Moss, director of European stocks at BMO Global Asset Management, told the same media that they did not believe that oil companies represented good business in the long term.