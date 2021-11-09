Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, style duel with a jewel corset

For several seasons, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have become one of the most famous tandems on American television thanks to his role as a jury in the program America’s Got Talent (AGT), in which they evaluate the ingenious performances of the participants. Over the months, both have shown their complicity, and their friendship has crossed the small screen to the point of even being reflected in their looks. It is true that they have different styles, but there are not few occasions in which have matched similar garments that they have reinterpreted in different ways. Yesterday, in the final episode of this batch, they literally dazzled thanks to sparkling jewel corsets that enhanced her curves.

A modern princess

The Colombian actress chose a Berta NYC bridal signature dress with a bustier bodice, cut to the waist and flared skirt to the ankles made in a nude tulle fabric covered with silver sequins that fully illuminated her skin and enhanced her tan. She combined it with some metallic platform sandals with an ankle bracelet and diamond jewelery by Beladora and Dena Kemp, among which stood out their earrings, XL key teardrop. She completed with a powerful makeup with a smoky in brown tones and red lipstick and left her long brown hair loose and combed with waves.

In two-piece version

For her part, her partner Heidi preferred to opt for a two-piece belonging to Oscar de la Renta. It consisted of simple black pleated pants and a semi-sheer corset-style top. The festive touch was provided the rhinestones applications, also silver, which formed an original meandering pattern. In addition, it also added a side tulle overskirt that served as a cape when walking on the red carpet and provided a more theatrical aesthetic. To top it off, he put on some pointed toe sandals with metallic details.

Like Sofia, the German model added a note of color to the look thanks to its intense red lipstick, which went with matching XL manicure. It enhanced her gaze with a silver shadow and powerful black outline, and she also left her hair down in discreet waves. As for jewelry, she wore large shiny earrings and maxi-rings.

