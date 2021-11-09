So you can delete a message after several hours of sending

WhatsApp It has become the most used app in Mexico to send and receive messages, images, videos and even to make video calls and calls using the internet.

For this reason, the developers keep working on constant updates that continue to make WhatsApp stay at the forefront of the Applications instant messaging.

Due to the constant changes in the interface, there are several hidden tricks in the app that could facilitate the user experience or simply help us get out of trouble when we need it most.

Such is the case of the way in which we can delete a message on WhatsApp even though several hours have passed since it was sent in a chat individual or group.

It should be remembered that WhatsApp is configured so that after an hour has elapsed after sending a message, it can no longer be deleted. However, with the following trick you can easily erase it.

Best of all, it is not necessary to download any external application to be able to do it, since you will only need to use some functions that mobile phones incorporate from the factory, although at the moment it is only possible to do so on devices with an Android system.

How to delete a message on WhatsApp after several hours of being sent?

The first thing you should do is activate the airplane mode so that the phone does not have internet access and cannot activate the time automatically.

Afterwards, you will have to force the stop of WhatsApp from the “Settings” menu of the device to later deactivate the option to obtain the internet time automatically and modify the time and date of the mobile in the “Settings” manually.

Remember to select a day and time before sending the message and then enter the app and simply delete the message.

The last step is to deactivate the airplane mode of the mobile phone and allow the device to update to the correct date and time.