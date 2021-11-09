Saúl Canelo Álvarez will never be the best boxer in Mexico, said Juan Manuel Márquez

For Juan Manuel Márquez, Saúl el Canelo Álvarez has not yet faced rivals who let him know that he is a fighter worthy of being considered the best Mexican boxer in history, in addition to the fact that in his fights he has had advantages that his predecessors did not have.

Despite already having a long and successful 16-year career in professional boxing, Saúl el Canelo Álvarez it continues to have detractors; Juan Manuel Marquez, one of the main critics, considered that the fighter from Guadalajara will never in his life be the best Mexican boxer in history.

In an interview for the Deplaymaker YouTube channel, and with four years retired from professional boxing, Juan Manuel the Dynamite Marquez answered negatively to the following question: “Canelo Alvarez can he become the best Mexican boxer in history? ”

“No, no, no. Why? I’m going to say it …”, he cut short Juan Manuel Marquez and gave the following argument: “there are many fighters who win the world championships as I did and as several did, that is, fighting against the best and without putting rehydration clauses on rivals, without reducing them and without saying ‘you have to do this. ‘”

For Juan Manuel Marquez, Saúl el Canelo Álvarez He has based his success on the advantages he gets from what is stipulated in his fight contracts. “It is plausible what he is doing economically, it is good, but already include clauses such as rehydration, for example, that if you gain so many pounds you will have a fine and I think that is not fair for the fighter … You have to do it All things being equal, to know what level I have reached as a fighter, see what level I am at and know if I am worthy. “

Will Canelo surpass Julio César Chávez?

At some point when he was an active boxer, Juan Manuel Marquez was challenged by Saul AlvarezHowever, there was never a fight between them. The Dynamite who was a figure never considered giving a fledgling Canelo a chance. Already retired, Márquez ruled that Álvarez will never become the best Mexican fighter of all time.

“If you look at the history of Mexican boxing, it is very rich, you cannot say that Canelo can be the best in all of history when we have seen the best, Chavez, for example, those who have faced the best of the best, those who have not had support in any way, of any kind, “he said. Dynamite Marquez.