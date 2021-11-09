Samuel, son of Ben Affleck surprises with his resemblance and shows how much he has grown – New Woman

Samuel, son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner He surprised fans with his enormous resemblance to the actor at nine years of age. The youngest child in the family, who was born in 2012 now she shows off her own style and even wears her hair long in recent photographs with his parents.

Samuel, son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner copies dad’s style

Samuel was born after his sisters Violet and Seraphina. Although he is the smallest and shyest, in recent photographs we can see how much he has grown and how he begins to develop his own style.

In accordance with inTouchWeekly, the little one has a special connection with Seraphina, they both spend a lot of time playing games and are the best of friends.

Despite the fact that his parents have been divorced since 2017, Samuel spends a lot of time with both of them, there are several photographs of their family outings and even of Sam’s first riding injuries.

Now that he is nine years old, Sam begins to show his personal style more with long hair and comfortable outfits, similar to his father’s.

Recently, Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday in the most special way, accompanied by his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel whom he shares with actress Jennifer Garner. The family visited a friend in Los Angeles to celebrate another year of the actor and surprised the public with how much the children have grown.

As is his custom, Ben wore a casual and relaxed look of a blue shirt, black jeans and gray tennis shoes, as well as sunglasses.

Her 15-year-old daughter Violet wore a navy blue dress with white tennis shoes. She also showed off her short hair styled into a modern bob. 12-year-old Seraphina wore a navy blue shirt under a pink cardigan, jeans, colorful socks, and gray tennis shoes.

The little 9-year-old Samuel wore a green shirt that he combined with pants of the same color and blue tennis shoes.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s youngest daughter, Seraphina shares an incredible resemblance with the actor, in addition to being the closest with his father, since on several occasions they have been seen on a walk and he has even met Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years and had three children together: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. After splitting up, the actor vowed to continue spending time with them, which is why he has been seen on family outings ever since.

Secondly US Weekly confirmed that the actress of If I had 30, he is happy that Ben is back with JLoWell, she thinks that she is a tender, wonderful person and an incredible mother.

This could just be the start of birthday celebrations for the actorSince now that she has made her romance with Jennifer Lopez public, it is very likely that the singer will celebrate her crush with a big party.

They previously took a couple’s trip to Europe to celebrate JLo’s 52nd birthday. This also marked the first time the celebrity shared a photo kissing Ben.