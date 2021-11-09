Rumor has it, EA is planning to bring back a much-loved franchise

This year we have witnessed the resurgence of games that we thought we would never see again, such as the remastering of Alan Wake or the announcement of the remake of Dead Space. They were works that marked a whole generation of users, but as the sales did not follow enough, they were left forgotten, until now. And it seems that Electronic Arts has more plans, since, According to rumors, EA is planning to bring back a much-loved franchise.

These rumors come from the well-known insider Tom henderson, who has posted on his official Twitter profile a message, claiming that EA is preparing to bring back a franchise that is much loved, although he has not been able to specify much more, at least, for now. Without knowing exactly which franchise it is, we can be sure that EA will have many to choose from, since it has in its possession a very large pool of known IPs.

It seems that the resurgence of franchises that have not received new deliveries for a long time is the order of the day, and EA has taken notice. Now it remains to be seen which IP they want to give a second chance to, and in what way. We will have to wait for an official announcement by the company, or for Henderson to decide to give a bit more information.