Rui Tsukiyo celebrates the success of the Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha franchise – Kudasai

Rui tsukiyo, author of light novels Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru (The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat), published different updates on Twitter pointing out the growing success that the work is having in its different media since more people got to know it thanks to the anime adaptation currently on air.

«The novels entered the Oricon sales rankings for the third week in a row! Each new day is more and more exciting. There are many more merits to “Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru”, both in the anime, the light novel and the manga adaptation, so please check them all.“Wrote the author.

Regarding the anime adaptation, the author wrote: «Also this week, the anime “Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru” got the second position in the popularity ranking! Many people are watching the series, we hope to get the first position soon!», Showing that the series was above titles such as Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu.

The author also noted that the series achieved the first position in the “Daily Ranking“And the third in the”Weekly Ranking”From the Japanese distribution platform Docomo anime. On the other hand, the popular foreign site Anime corner, placed the franchise in the third position of its “Weekly Popularity Ranking (Oct 29-Nov 05)“, With more than 19 thousand votes collected in their polls.

The series has been on air since last October 6 in Japan and is confirmed with a total of twelve episodes, while the platform Crunchyroll will take care of its distribution in the West. For its part, Rui tsukiyo, who is also the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer), began the publication of the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in July 2018. Subsequently, the publisher Kadokawa, through the publishing label Bunko Sneaker, began its publication on paper in February 2019.

Synopsis of Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru

The greatest murderer on Earth only knew how to live as a tool for his employers, until they stopped allowing him to live. Reborn by the grace of a goddess in a world of swords and sorcery, he has been offered the opportunity to do things differently this time, but there is a catch … They have to eliminate a super powerful hero who will bring the end of the world to unless he is stopped. Now known as Lugh Tuatha Dé, the master assassin certainly has his hands full, particularly due to all the beautiful girls constantly surrounding him. Lugh may have been an unmatched assassin, but how will he fare against enemies with powerful magic?

Source: Yaraon!

© 2021 月夜 涙 ・ れ い 亜 ／ KADOKAWA ／ 暗殺 貴族 製作 委員会