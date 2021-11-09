Robert Downey Jr is replaced by this actor in the Marvel series What if …?

Episode 6 of What if ..? The new Marvel series is now available on Disney Plus, and to the surprise of fans Iron Man is back on screen, however, this time it was not from the hand of Robert Downey Jr. Who plays the character? On The Truth News we bring you all the details.

And we remember that Downey Jr. was the character who started the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008, then he had many adventures both alone and as part of a team with the strongest heroes, but his story ended in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Marvel recently released the animated series where it shows alternate versions of the most important heroes. For What if? where Marvel makes changes to its characters, the production uses the voices of the original actors to play the main characters, except with Hombre de Hierro.

Who is the actor who plays Iron Man?

Mick Wingert in What if ..?

Downey Jr was replaced by Mick wingert to give voice to Iron Man in this new production. The actor made his debut in episode 6 called What If Killmonger rescued Tony Stark.

The actor Mick Wingert has a long history in the world of animation, since he has lent his voice in renowned series such as Kung Fu Panda, Attack on Titan or Baki.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that he has played the former character of Downey Jr, as he had previously played Iron Man in the Spider-Man series that aired from 2017 to 2020.

How many chapters is What If?

‘What If …?’, The new Marvel animated series has a total of 10 chapters, which are released every week on the Disney Plus streaming platform since last August 11.

So far, six chapters have been released. The next chapter will hit the platform on September 22 at the usual times. At 5 AM in Argentina, Brazil and Chile; at 3 AM for Mexico, Peru and Colombia; and at 4 AM Eastern time in the United States, among other countries and regions.

What did you think of the interpretation of Mick wingert What Hombre de Hierro In What If ?, Would you have liked the voice to be Robert Downey Jr? Leave us your comments.

